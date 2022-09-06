Pope Francis said in an interview with CNN Portuguese that the Church is suffering because of sexual assault and abuse of power by its members. The interview covered a wide range of topics, including World Youth Day, the importance of dialogue, and the Synod of Bishops in the spirit of the House of Commons.

(Vatican News Network)In an interview with CNN Portuguese, Pope Francis reiterated the Church’s “zero tolerance” stance on priests who violate others. The interview was broadcast on the evening of September 5. In the interview, the Pope also talked about his way of praying, the importance of peace, and the subject of World Youth Day.

With regard to violations, the Pope said: “I want to be clear and unequivocal: the violations committed by men and women in the Church, including abuse, malfeasance, sexual assault, are monsters of deformity, because men and women in the Church, whether they are priests, congregations or women, are monstrous. Lay people are called to serve and to create unity, to foster growth, and violation always brings destruction.”

“The aggression is a tragic reality of all times, but also of ours”. The Pope pointed out that most violations take place within the family or in the neighbourhood, in places such as sports venues and schools. Although the proportion of the incidents in the church is very small, every violation case in the church is a “monstrous monster”.

In order to combat aggression, the Pope emphasized that it is necessary to recognize the current situation of aggression in modern society; to ensure that aggression in other environments such as the family is not covered up; the church must take it as its own responsibility to combat aggression. The Holy Father reiterated the Church’s zero tolerance for violations, saying: “A priest who commits aggression cannot continue to be a priest”.

Given that Lisbon, Portugal will host a global gathering for World Youth Day in 2023, Pope Francis recalls the inspiration of Pope John Paul II: the Holy Pope invites young people from all over the world to come together to enhance their strength and support them to move forward. Pope Francis pointed out that the creativity of young people shows that “they have anchored themselves in the present and look to the future…. This helps them find themselves and feel empowered enough to move into the future.”

On this occasion, Pope Francis stated that the 2023 World Youth Day will definitely be attended by the Pope: “Whether it is Francis or John XXIV, there will always be a Pope.” The implication is that there may be another pope at the event. “But the Pope must be there.”

Pope Francis also mentioned talking to young people in the language of their youth, which comes from the culture of their youth. “For this, you have to listen to the way they interpret things, respond to them in a way that they can understand… and answer them in terms of their lived experience today,” the Pope said.

Talking about his own prayer life, the Pope confided that he read daily lessons, the Rosary and Bible meditation every day. In other words, the Pope prayed differently. “I give myself to God,” said the Pope. “I am sometimes distracted, but He is never distracted, which comforts me. Everyone must pray in the way that the Holy Spirit inspires them.”

The Holy Spirit inspires harmony, which is closely related to the current Synod process. Pope Francis explained that the Synod, based on the spirit of the Congregation, was based on St. Paul VI’s awareness of the “loss of the congregation” of the Catholic Latin Church. The current Synod process is aimed at “perfecting the catechism concerning the spirit of the congregation”. The Synod is not a council in which everyone speaks. On the contrary, the Synod is the place to seek the harmony inspired by the Holy Spirit. Therefore, “in the Synod, everyone expresses his own opinion and the Holy Spirit creates harmony”.

In addition, the Pope also insisted on the importance of dialogue, something he especially wanted to say to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. The Pope noted that the presidents of both countries had visited him in Rome before the war broke out. “I believe that dialogue always leads to progress,” said the Pope. But dialogue is often difficult.

CNN Portuguese’s interview with the Pope was recorded on August 11. At the time, the Pope admitted that he was not sure whether he would be able to visit Kyiv or Moscow because his knee had worsened after his visit to Canada. In any case, the Pope will do what he can and invite everyone to do their best. “Working together, we can achieve our goals.” The Pope, with his sickness, with his prayers, has accompanied the situation at this moment.

Pope Francis also touched on many other topics in this interview, such as the importance of good liturgy, the role of women in the Church, and his daily routine. The Pope finally told the Portuguese Church, which was preparing for the World Youth Day, “please look at the windows. Look at the windows and ask yourself: ‘Is there an open window in my life?’ If not, open one quickly. Windows. We need to know that we are moving into the future, and there is a road there. Look to the road, open the windows! Keep your vision wide and open your hearts.”

