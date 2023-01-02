During the Angelus prayer held on January 1, the Pope specifically mentioned Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who was called by the Lord on December 31 last year. The body of the Pope Emeritus, who was placed in the church of the Mother of the Church, was moved to St. Peter’s Basilica on the morning of January 2 for the faithful to pay their respects and bid farewell to.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis leads the believers to recite the Angelus at the window of the Vatican study on January 1. Before the chanting, he said, we “at the beginning of the new year entrust the year to Our Lady Most Holy. Today we celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of God. At this moment we ask for her intercession, especially for the Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI intercedes, he left this world yesterday morning”.

The pope expressed his grief over the death of his predecessor, while also expressing his gratitude to the former pope. On December 31, Pope Francis called the Pope Emeritus a “grace to the Church and the world” in the First Vespers of the Mother of God. On the same day, the press room of the Holy See released an image of the Abbey of the Mother of the Church, where the body of the Pope Emeritus is temporarily placed in the Vatican Gardens.

Director of the Vatican Press Office Bruni on January 1 Indeed, Pope Francis came to the Abbey of the Mother of the Church a few minutes after the Pope Emeritus passed away at 9:34 am on December 31. He explained that he arrived at the monastery by car immediately after Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the Pope Emeritus’ personal secretary, reported the death of the Pope Emeritus to Pope Francis. During his public audience on Wednesday, December 28, Pope Francis called for special prayers for Pope Benedict XVI, whose health has deteriorated.

Those who took care of Benedict XVI to the end said that Pope Francis was the first person to say goodbye to Benedict XVI. The pope emeritus passed away very peacefully. The current pope prays in front of the body of Benedict XVI temporarily placed in the chapel of the Abbey of the Mother of the Church. Next to the remains are a large cross, a Christmas manger and a Christmas tree. On New Year’s Day, the cardinals and some people close to the Pope Emeritus came to the chapel to bid him farewell. From 9 a.m. on January 2 to before the funeral on January 5, the body of the Pope Emeritus was placed in St. Peter’s Basilica for the faithful to pay their respects and bid farewell to.

