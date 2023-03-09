On International Women’s Day, March 8, the Pope paid special greetings to all women in his public audience, thanking them for their contribution to building a more humane society, and urging people not to forget the suffering of the Ukrainian people and to pray for them .

(Vatican News Network)On March 8th, International Women’s Day, Pope Francis held a routine Wednesday public audience in St. Peter’s Square. After the catechism, he greeted all women, especially those gathered in the square; He never forgets the Ukrainian people who are suffering from the war that he has always cared about. Finally, the Pope encouraged people to spend Lent well, so as to revive the vitality of evangelism.

The Pope began by saying, “I am grateful to women who, through their creative vision and ability to grasp reality with a tender heart, work to build a more humane society. This is the quality of all women!”

The Pope then invited all the faithful present in their daily prayers not to forget the suffering of the Ukrainian people who are still at war.

Finally, the Pope reminded the faithful to spend Lent well. He said that Lent “is a favorable time to reinvigorate our missionary vitality and joyfully serve the Gospel and humanity”, accepting “the invitation of the Church to conversion and repentance, good to proclaim the Gospel to the world with joy”. The Pope encouraged: “Returning to the love of the Father and the mission of the Son and the Holy Spirit makes us realize that the gift of life to the fullness to which we are called is free, and praise and thank God for it. “.

