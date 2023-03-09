Home World Pope: Women use their vision and hearts to build a more humane society – Vatican News
World

Pope: Women use their vision and hearts to build a more humane society – Vatican News

by admin

On International Women’s Day, March 8, the Pope paid special greetings to all women in his public audience, thanking them for their contribution to building a more humane society, and urging people not to forget the suffering of the Ukrainian people and to pray for them .

(Vatican News Network)On March 8th, International Women’s Day, Pope Francis held a routine Wednesday public audience in St. Peter’s Square. After the catechism, he greeted all women, especially those gathered in the square; He never forgets the Ukrainian people who are suffering from the war that he has always cared about. Finally, the Pope encouraged people to spend Lent well, so as to revive the vitality of evangelism.

The Pope began by saying, “I am grateful to women who, through their creative vision and ability to grasp reality with a tender heart, work to build a more humane society. This is the quality of all women!”

The Pope then invited all the faithful present in their daily prayers not to forget the suffering of the Ukrainian people who are still at war.

Finally, the Pope reminded the faithful to spend Lent well. He said that Lent “is a favorable time to reinvigorate our missionary vitality and joyfully serve the Gospel and humanity”, accepting “the invitation of the Church to conversion and repentance, good to proclaim the Gospel to the world with joy”. The Pope encouraged: “Returning to the love of the Father and the mission of the Son and the Holy Spirit makes us realize that the gift of life to the fullness to which we are called is free, and praise and thank God for it. “.

See also  And for parmesan and limoncello, a great return to the tables of America

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

In the headlines, March 08, International Women’s Day

In Japan, the police have arrested three people...

An English journalist attacked Ataman for his comments...

Iran, the dance of the girls of Tehran...

in 2019 he became admiral of the US...

Pope: The world would be a better place...

Vivendi: too low offers for the TIM network,...

Eyes Set To Kill and Psycho Village will...

In Honduras, the use of the “morning-after” pill,...

Rare earths and technologies, the European Union’s run-up

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy