Pope's Angelus prayer: Concrete love for those affected by wars and earthquakes, concern for New Zealand

At the end of the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis issued a new appeal for people in Syria and Turkey devastated by the earthquake on February 6, which has killed more than 46,000 people so far, as well as for Ukraine and others who suffer from poverty and want of freedom in war. The Pope also expressed his concern for the people of New Zealand, which was hit by Hurricane Gabriel, causing casualties and missing people, and causing huge damage to agricultural production and infrastructure.

(Vatican News Network)At the end of the Angelus prayer on Sunday, February 19, Pope Francis expressed his concern for all those who suffer from conflict and natural disasters, lack of livelihood and food, and deprived of their rights. Addressing the 20,000 faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square from the window of the study window of the Apostolic Building, the Pope focused on Syria and Turkey devastated by the February 6 earthquake, as well as the year-long war Ukraine for so long, and all suffering people on the five continents.

“Jesus’ love requires us to empathize with the situation of those who suffered,” said the Pope. “I am thinking especially of Syria and Turkey, of the many victims of the earthquake, of the daily hardships of the dear Ukrainian people, of so many victims of the war.” , poverty, lack of freedom, environmental damage and suffering. There are too many people…!”

More than 46,000 people died in the quake

More than 46,000 people have died in northern Syria and southeastern Turkey, and there have been fresh aftershocks. For the people of these two wounded areas, the pope has shown concrete concern by providing material assistance through Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, director of the Relief Center. On the other hand, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, visited the disaster area from February 17 to 21 to express his concern for the wounded and displaced persons, and also visited the bishops and institutional staff involved in the disaster relief. .

See also  Ukraine, tensions rise: United States evaluates return of embassy staff

More missiles in Ukraine
In Ukraine, on the other hand, missile attacks on cities continued as international tensions escalated. The latest was an attack on the city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk, which destroyed at least two tall buildings. So far, no casualties have been reported.

concerns about new zealand
After the Angelus prayer, the Pope did not forget his concern for New Zealand. Hurricane Gabriel caused 11 deaths, more than 5,000 people were injured, and a large number of people were missing. “My thoughts are with the people of New Zealand who have been hit by devastating cyclones in recent days. Brothers and sisters, let us not forget those who are suffering, so that our acts of charity are heartfelt and concrete,” said the Pope. “

huge loss

In addition to the human toll, the cyclone devastated orchards, vineyards and crops in some of New Zealand’s most productive regions. Roads were destroyed and thousands of residents were left without electricity and water. Economic damage is expected to run into the billions of dollars.

