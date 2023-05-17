Pope’s Audience: Christian love drives St. Francis Xavier to the forefront – Vatican News Vatican

In his catechism on missionary zeal at Wednesday’s public audience, Pope Francis praises Saint Francis Xavier as “one of the greatest missionaries of modern times”: the power of Christ’s love drives him to the forefront , prayer and communion with God allowed him to devote himself to his mission.

(Vatican News Network)On the morning of May 17, Pope Francis presided over the routine Wednesday public audience in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. His catechesis continued the theme of missionary zeal, presenting the example of Saint Francis Xavier. “The power of Christ’s love propelled Saint Francis Xavier to the forefront, overcoming setbacks, disappointments and discouragements despite constant weariness and danger. In fact, the love of God gave him comfort and joy, helping let him follow and serve the Lord to the end.”

Saint Francis Xavier is the missionary patron of the Catholic Church. The pope praised him for his ardent care for the sick, the poor and children wherever he was. “His intensive work was always accompanied by prayer and communion with God”.

Francis Xavier is a good example not only for missionaries, but also for young people, the Pope pointed out. The saint, always courageous in poverty, “did all he could for his mission” and made many amazing efforts. While applauding Saint Francis Xavier, the Pope also pays tribute to all missionaries who, inspired by the Christian faith and love of Christ, have always given themselves and helped others. “We see this courage in missionaries today. They don’t take a boat, they take a plane and they have the courage to go out”.

Saint Francis Xavier was born in 1506 into a poor aristocratic family in northern Spain. The reason why he studied at the University of Paris was to get a well-paid position to ensure a safe future life. However, he met St. Ignatius at school and thus “lived a new and profound spiritual experience”. Pope Francis explained how Francis Xavier became a Jesuit and was sent to the East Indies to evangelize.

Since then, large numbers of dedicated missionaries have been prepared to endure immense hardship and danger, traveling to distant lands to reach peoples whose cultures and languages ​​they do not know at all. What these missionaries have in common, the Pope noted, is their strong desire to make Jesus Christ and his Gospel known.

The Pope then returns to the life of St. Francis Xavier: after arriving in Goa, India, he did not stop there, but traveled to the southern coast of India to preach the Gospel to poor fishermen, teach children the catechesis and Pray, perform baptisms, and heal the sick. One evening, while at the tomb of the Apostle St. Bartholomew, St. Francis Xavier felt compelled to go further. So he went to the Indonesian archipelago, where he established several Christian groups within two years. St. Francis Xavier translated the Catechism into the local language and taught it in song.

Pope Francis invites the faithful to read the letters of Saint Francis Xavier to understand his feelings. The saint wrote: “Dangers and afflictions, I endured willingly, only to love and serve our God the Lord. These are rich treasures in great consolation” (January 20, 1548)

Later, Saint Francis Xavier went to Japan, which had not been visited by European missionaries. “The three years in Japan were very difficult because of the climate, the opposition and the lack of language,” said the Pope. But in this case “the seeds sown will bear fruit”. In Japan, the Pope noted, “Saint Francis Xavier learned that another key country for missions in Asia is China“. “Because of its culture, history and greatness, China actually dominates that part of the world“.

Because of this, St. Francis Xavier returned to Goa and set off soon after, hoping to enter the land of China, but failed to do so. Saint Francis Xavier died in Shangchuan Island in 1552 at the age of 46. “Thus ended the earthly journey of Saint Francis Xavier,” said the Pope.

At the end of the catechism, the pope praised the example of the saint: he lived in prayer and in communion with Christ until the end of his earthly life. “May the Lord grant us all the joy of evangelization!” said the pope.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn