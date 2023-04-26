Pope’s Audience: Religious men and women pray and intercede for all – Vatican News Vatican

In his catechism during the public audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis continued his catechism on the “passion for evangelization”, using the example of the life of men and women monks. He pointed out that the monk’s “heart is like an antenna, which receives, prays and intercedes every day what is happening in the world“.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis continued his catechism on the theme of “passion for evangelization” during his public audience on Wednesday, April 26. He singles out monks and monks, men and women, whose lives of prayer help to spread the Gospel and by “renunciating themselves and the world, imitating Christ by living a poor, chaste, obedient life and interceding for the well-being of all”. Their testimony “spans the history of the faith.”

The Pope said: “The monks are the beating heart of the proclamation. Their prayer is the oxygen of all members of the Mystical Body of Christ, the invisible force that supports the mission. Therefore, the nun of the baby Jesus Saint Teresa is enshrined as Missionary Patronage is no accident.”

St. Gregory of Narecco’s Form

Then the Pope said: “Contemplatives, men and women monks, are those who silently pray and work for the whole Church. This is love: it is the expression of love in the monastery, praying for the Church and working for the Church.” “In this regard, I would like to give you an example of the Holy Master of the Church, Gregory of Narek. He was an Armenian monk who lived in the tenth century. He gave us A prayer book was left behind, in which emerged the expression of faith of the Armenian people. They were the first nation to accept Christianity, a nation that held the cross of Christ tightly, and they have experienced too much suffering in the long history.”

Prayer and intercession for all, men and women monks

The pope then emphasized that Gregory of Narecco spent almost his entire life in a monastery. He has the ability to “look into the depths of the human soul”, “he is the interpreter of universal unity”, and he constantly intercedes for all people. Living out “communion with everyone”, the Holy Teacher of the Church is concerned about the suffering of mankind and prays for mercy for all. The Pope noted that there is also universal solidarity among all monks and women, whose intercession and daily work are a bridge, whose heart is for all in prayer and intercession, because “they bear the responsibility of the world question”.

Finally, the Pope said: “It is good for us to visit some monasteries, because there we can pray and work. Each monastery has its own rules, but there the hands are always busy, busy with work and prayer. May the Lord grant us new monasteries, men and women monks, whose intercession moves the Church forward.”

