A strong earthquake hit Ecuador on March 18. On the following Sunday, after the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis expressed his concern for the dead and suffering.

(Vatican News Network)After reciting the Angelus on Sunday, March 19, Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the powerful earthquake that struck Ecuador the day before. The earthquake “caused casualties and huge losses”.

“My thoughts are with the people of Ecuador. I assure you that my prayers are with the victims and all those who suffer,” the pope said.

According to the latest media reports, the earthquake that occurred on March 18 has caused 13 deaths and 126 injuries. Fifty houses were damaged, seven of them severely. The quake, measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale, hit the coastal province of Guayas in southwestern Ecuador. Most of the victims were from El Oro province, which borders Peru, according to the government.

