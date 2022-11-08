Pope Francis met with reporters on his way back to Rome from Bahrain and answered a number of hot topics about the Church and the world from the accompanying reporters.

A reporter from the Bahrain News Agency first asked the Pope how to evaluate this historic visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain? The Pope replied: “It is a journey of encounter, because its purpose is to engage in interreligious dialogue with Islam and ecumenical dialogue with Patriarch Bartholomew. The idea proposed by the Grand Imam of Azhar is that Seeking unity, seeking unity within Islam, but at the same time respecting nuances and unity with Christians and other religions.” “In your country, everyone has a seat, I see that. The king told me, Everyone here can do what he wants, and if a woman wants to work, she can. Completely open.”

Next, the Pope spoke about the situation in Lebanon, expressing his grief for the suffering of the Lebanese people. The Pope said: “I take this opportunity to appeal to the politicians in Lebanon to put aside personal interests and look to the country to reach an agreement; first God, then the country, and finally interests. At this moment, I do not want to say ‘save Lebanon’ because We are not saviors, but ask the world to support Lebanon, help Lebanon to stop its continued decline, and make Lebanon great again.”

In response to a question from a CNS reporter on women’s rights, the Pope said: “We have to tell the truth that the battle for women’s rights is a constant battle. Because in some places there is equality between men and women. , but not elsewhere. Rights are fundamental, but equality between men and women is still not universal.” The Pope explained: “God did not create man and then gave him a puppy for his pleasure. He created two Equal people, one man and one woman. If a society cannot give women equal status, then the society will not move forward.”

Therefore, the Pope cited some examples of women in social life such as the economic field and politics, especially in the ministry of the Holy See, the participation of many female members has produced a revolutionary effect. The Pope said: “In order to solve problems, women have their own way, not the way of men, and the two ways must work together, in other words, women who are equal to men use their intuitive power to contribute to the common good. I am at the Vatican. See, every time a woman comes to work in the Vatican, things improve.” “Women know how to find the right path, they know how to move forward. A society that removes women from public life is a society that goes into poverty.”

When answering a question from a reporter from the Spanish “New Life” magazine about the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Pope briefly reviewed the unremitting efforts made by the Pope and the Vatican to end the war and promote peace from the beginning of the war to the current situation. The Pope also mentioned other countries and regions in the world that are at war and violence: Yemen, the Rohingya in Myanmar, Syria and Lebanon. The Pope said: “In the beginning of the war people will be very brave, but then they will feel tired and hurt. We see the evil that the war brings.” The Pope said sadly that in a century, it happened Three World Wars! Namely World War I from 1914 to 1918, World War II from 1939 to 1945, and today’s war! This is a world war.

So, the Pope said to the accompanying journalists: “For this reason, I implore you journalists, to be pacifists and to speak out against war. As one of your brothers, I make this request to you. Thank you.”

Later, a reporter asked a question about sexual assault in the church. The Pope thanked the reporter for the question, saying that the “sexual assault problem” has always existed, not only in the church, but everywhere. 42-46% of sexual assaults take place in the home and community, according to UNICEF statistics, with percentages ranging from high to low: home, community, school and sports venues, and careful research also includes churches. “Some people say the church is still a minority when it comes to sexual assault, but I say that even if there were one case, it would still be a disaster.”

Because the priest’s vocation is to help people grow, and sexual assault is to destroy them. As a priest, the crime of sexual assault goes against his original priestly vocation and against his social nature. The Pope said: “We do our best, aren’t we all sinners? First of all, we must be ashamed, deeply ashamed. I believe that the knowledge of shame is a grace; I am sure that the Church cannot be ‘a shameless’ The church, the church must be ashamed of the ugly things done.”

When answering a question about immigration, the Pope emphasized that immigration is a challenge, and the principles for dealing with immigrants are: acceptance, companionship, promotion and integration. If these four steps cannot be achieved, then the immigration work will not be done well. . The Pope said: “Immigration policy must be agreed among all countries, a policy cannot be implemented without consent, and the EU must adopt a policy of cooperation and assistance.” Merkel, the former chancellor of Germany and the great statesman, once said , the problem of migration must be solved within Africa, and Europe must work to develop a development plan for Africa.

Finally, a reporter from the German “Catholic News Center” asked, what can Germany learn from the small flock of the church in Bahrain? The Pope replied: “Germany has a long religious history. I say to German Catholics: Germany already has a great and beautiful evangelical church; I don’t want another, I long for brotherhood between Catholics and the evangelical community. Get along.” “Sometimes we lose the religious consciousness of the people, the religious consciousness of God’s holy and faithful people, and get caught up in debates about church ethics, conditions, theological conclusions, but these are not the core of theology. The holy and faithful Son of God What are the people thinking? How do they feel? Go to your grandparents to find their feelings, that simple faith. The root of religious belief is the strong push that the Gospel gives you, meet the living Jesus, find the answer in Jesus.

