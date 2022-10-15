On the occasion of World Food Day, Pope Francis sent a letter to Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, pointing out that if we do not work together to move forward together, it is impossible to face the crisis of mankind, and we should treat others as our brothers and sisters. The suffering and needs of people are of concern to all. World Food Day is held on October 16 every year.

(Vatican News Network)“We are living in an environment of war, which can be called the ‘third world war’. The world is at war, and we must reflect.” This is Pope Francis’ letter to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization on the occasion of World Food Day Qu Dongyu, director general of the organization, commented on the current world situation. World Food Day is held every year on October 16, and this year’s theme is “Leave No One Behind”.

Taking this theme as a starting point, the Pope wrote that it is impossible to deal with the many crises that damage humanity if we do not work together, move forward together, and leave no one behind. The Pope stressed that we should see “others as our brothers and sisters, members of our human family whose sufferings and needs concern each of us”.

To achieve the “Four Betters” of this year’s Food Day, namely better production, better nutrition, better environment and better life, the Pope stressed that interventions need to be planned and planned “in order to contribute to eradication of hunger and malnutrition” rather than a simple response to “emergencies”. In order to achieve just and lasting solutions, it is necessary to reaffirm the urgency of tackling the problem of poverty, which is closely related to lack of adequate nutrition, both collectively and at all levels.

In order to achieve the stated goals, the Pope suggested in his letter that “specific people who live in a particular area with experiences and faces” be at the center of each strategy, rather than evaluating them as “long figures, data or statistics”. “We must turn our attention back to what matters, to our free gifts, to focus our work on others and creation,” the Pope said.

Finally, in the letter, the Pope reiterated that “the Holy See and the Catholic Church renew their commitment to work together with FAO and other intergovernmental organizations working for the poor, putting fraternity, harmony and mutual cooperation first” in order to open up the world for the good of the world. Vision, “not only for today, but also for future generations”.

