Home World Pope’s letter to Turkey earthquake victims: I am with you and pray for you – Vatican News Vatican
World

Pope’s letter to Turkey earthquake victims: I am with you and pray for you – Vatican News Vatican

by admin
Pope’s letter to Turkey earthquake victims: I am with you and pray for you – Vatican News Vatican

(Vatican News Network)On February 16, Pope Francis received Ufuk Ulutaş, the new Turkish ambassador to the Holy See, who came to the Vatican to present his credentials. During the interview, he wrote a short letter to the Vatican on February 6. Those affected by the earthquake express their condolences. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the noble people of Turkey at this time of great suffering. My dear brothers and sisters, I am with you and I pray for you. Brotherly greetings, Francis each”.

On February 6, a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Ten days after the earthquake, there are still reports of people being miraculously rescued. For example, a mother and her child were rescued on February 16 after spending 228 hours under the rubble of a collapsed building in Antakya. As of now, the earthquake has killed 41,000 people, and the rescue work has not stopped, and the search for other survivors is still ongoing.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  The "power shortage" crisis in the United States during the critical period of energy transition sounded the alarm! _Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Israeli governmental map of West Bank erases Palestinian...

Tesla recalls over 360 thousand cars: self-driving software...

Qatargate, Eva Kaili and Antonio Panzeri remain in...

“Tell Putin to negotiate”, the Italian request to...

Robin Schulz and Mahmut Orhan at the Sea...

the cases of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine –...

Inter-Udinese | Sottil: “We must have courage without...

Focus on data centers, these digital data storage...

Tawankut’s delicacy gathered the whole village! Because of...

The Opening of the Muan Security Meeting: Russia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy