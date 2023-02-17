(Vatican News Network)On February 16, Pope Francis received Ufuk Ulutaş, the new Turkish ambassador to the Holy See, who came to the Vatican to present his credentials. During the interview, he wrote a short letter to the Vatican on February 6. Those affected by the earthquake express their condolences. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the noble people of Turkey at this time of great suffering. My dear brothers and sisters, I am with you and I pray for you. Brotherly greetings, Francis each”.

On February 6, a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Ten days after the earthquake, there are still reports of people being miraculously rescued. For example, a mother and her child were rescued on February 16 after spending 228 hours under the rubble of a collapsed building in Antakya. As of now, the earthquake has killed 41,000 people, and the rescue work has not stopped, and the search for other survivors is still ongoing.

