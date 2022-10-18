Pope Francis sent a letter to the second session of the World Food Forum, emphasizing that “food is the foundation of human life, in fact it participates in the sanctity of human life and cannot be treated like other commodities. Food is a concrete sign of the Creator’s mercy and is the fruit of the earth”.

(Vatican News Network) The World Food Forum (WFF) held its 2nd session from 17 to 21 October at FAO headquarters in Rome and online under the theme “Healthy Diets, Healthy Planet”. Pope Francis took this opportunity to write to FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu, noting that “In this age of interconnected crises, Christ’s message, including for non-believers, calls us not only to provide food, but also to give in service to others. oneself, acknowledge and ensure the centrality of the human being”.

The Pope explained that this priority “can only be guaranteed if we restore our faith in brotherhood and solidarity, which must inspire relations between people and between peoples”.

The Pope started by greeting all the participants and “those who invest every day and work to eradicate hunger and poverty in the world“. The Pope mentioned that “food is the foundation of human life, in fact it participates in the sanctity of human life and cannot be treated like other commodities. Food is a concrete sign of the Creator’s kindness, the fruit of the earth”.

The Pope stressed that Christ himself “became the bread, the life bread of the life of the world“. Respect food “and give them a preeminent place in human life”, only if we are not concerned only with “their production, supply and acquisition, and technical measures for agricultural trade”, but realize that “they are gifts of God and we are only Managers” can do it.

The Pope recalled the thought of his letter to FAO on World Food Day on 14 October, stating that “we must first focus on the human being, taking into account the integrity of the human being, as well as the actual needs of the human being, especially those who Those who do not have basic guarantees of survival”. In conclusion, the Pope asked God to help “to bring forth the results of this conference, so that it will increase the measures and decisions related to the well-being and future of all mankind”.

The meeting, which opened on the afternoon of 17 October, is the flagship event of the World Food Forum, including the World Food Global Youth Forum dedicated to youth, the FAO Science and Innovation Forum to showcase new ideas for innovative and sustainable food, and the FAO’s “Hand-in-Hand” investment forum to find investor projects.

