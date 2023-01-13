Home World Pope’s liturgy and schedule for January and February – Vatican News Vatican
The Pope’s Liturgical Office announced the Pope’s liturgical activities from January to February. The Pope will visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan from January 31 to February 5.

(Vatican News Network)The Pope’s Liturgical Office announced on January 12 the liturgical activities of Pope Francis from January to February this year.

On January 22, the Sunday of the Word of God, the Pope will preside over Mass at 9:30 am in St. Peter’s Basilica. On January 25th, the Day of the Apostle’s Conversion, the Pope will preside over the closing vespers of the 56th Christian Unity Week at the Basilica of St. Paul at 5:30 p.m. .

The Pope will pay a pastoral visit to the African countries Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan from January 31 to February 5. He will visit Congo from January 31 to February 3. On February 3, the Pope will leave Kinshasa, the capital of Congo, to visit Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

