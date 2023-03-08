The Bureau of Religious Affairs has also made adjustments in accordance with the Apostolic Charter “You Go Preach the Gospel”: the management structure has been simplified, and the division of labor between management units is clear to avoid overlapping; the new regulations regulate conflicts of interest. The leadership of the business bureau was changed from a collective leadership to a single director.

(Vatican News Network)The Bureau of Religious Affairs has been updated again: it has been four years since the last revision of the charter of the Bureau of Religious Affairs, and now it has made corresponding adjustments in order to comply with the new version of the Apostolic Charter “Go and Preach the Gospel”. On March 7, the Holy See announced a personal letter from Pope Francis, as well as the new charter of the Bureau of Religious Affairs: if the term of office is five years, it can only be extended once; the management structure is simplified, and the division of labor between units is clear. So as not to overlap or cross functions.

The Pope’s personal letter and the new statute state that the purpose of the Bureau of Religious Affairs is to “guard and manage those movable and immovable properties that are handed over or entrusted to natural or legal persons and used for religious or charitable causes”.

The primary adjustment of these two documents involves the regulations on the term of office of each unit of the business bureau, which unanimously stipulates that the term of office is five years and can only be extended once. Members of the Cardinal Council of the Agency may not concurrently serve as members of the Supervisory Committee, and vice versa. Furthermore, the new charter also regulates conflicts of interest, stipulating that “no member of the supervisory committee shall participate in voting on current or potential interests of itself or a third party.”

Another adjustment concerns the definition and division of roles and responsibilities of the various units of the Bureau. The Supervisory Committee is responsible for the strategic direction, overall policies and activity supervision of the Bureau of Religious Affairs. The Director is responsible for the management and administration of the Bureau. The change in the leadership is from collective leadership, that is, the leadership is composed of the director and the deputy director, to the leadership of the director. Therefore, the deputy director is no longer a management unit, but only “functional”, and can be entrusted by the director to one of the supervisors.

The Director of the Bureau of Religious Affairs is still appointed by the Supervisory Committee and approved by the Cardinal Council. But from now on, the bureau chief will be selected from a “list of at least three suitable candidates”, and the term of office may or may not be set.

