One way to discern between good and evil is to look inside yourself and question your own thoughts, including the negative thoughts that poison our lives: this is what Pope Francis talked about in his catechism for his public audience. He mentioned the experience of St. Augustine and St. Ignatius.

(Vatican News Network) On the morning of October 19, Pope Francis hosted a public reception on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square, continuing the topic of the catechism on spiritual discernment. This time, the pope reflected on “another essential ingredient” of discernment: his own life history. “Our lives are the most precious ‘books’ that endow us,” the Pope explained.

“Unfortunately, many people do not read this book, or read it when it is too late. However, it is in this book that people find what they have otherwise gained in vain.”

Quoting St. Augustine, the Pope pointed out that the “outstanding seeker of truth” went through all this inner journey, saw the presence of God in his life, and even wrote these words : “You are in me, and I am out. I seek you out; I am ugly, running towards the dazzling things you have created. You are with me, but I am not with you. (“Confessions,” Vol. 10, 27)

Saint Augustine therefore issued this invitation: “Return to yourself, and the truth resides in the inner world of man.” Look at the way you have walked. Look quietly and return to yourself.”

“Many times, we’ve also had Augustine’s experience and found ourselves trapped in cliché messages that are far from our own minds and hurt us. For example: ‘I’m worth nothing’ and you’re down; ‘I’m everything If it doesn’t go well,’ you’re lethargic; ‘I’ll never get anything done’, then you’re broken and life goes on like this. These pessimistic words make you unable to hold your head up.”

“Looking at one’s own life history also means acknowledging the existence of these ‘toxic’ elements, but then expanding the plot of our story, learning to notice other things, making the experience more fulfilling and respectful of its complexity,” the Pope said. sex, but also to appreciate the gentle way God works in our lives.”

The question posed by the exercise of discernment, the Pope explained, prompts us to think deeply about our actions, not to stop at each one, but to interpret them in a broader context. For example, let us ask ourselves, where does a thought come from and where does it lead us? Looking at the events of our lives allows us to see precious details, the Pope said.

“For example, a reading, a service, a meeting that at first seem inconsequential, then conveys a peace of mind, joy in life, and inspires new acts of kindness. Stop and recognize that this is Essential. Pause for discernment: this is important for discernment, the work of gathering those precious and hidden pearls that the Lord has sown in our land.”

The Pope said: “Goodness is secret and silent, and needs to be unearthed slowly and continuously. This is because God’s style is discreet: God loves to act discreetly, secretly and not forcing people. Just as we breathe air, We can’t see the air, but we live on it, and it’s only when it’s lacking that we notice it.”

The Pope went on to say that looking back at one’s own life helps to “train the eye” to see the “little miracles” that God has done for us and to show us new paths. “It has been wisely pointed out that people who do not understand their past are doomed to repeat them”. The Pope invites everyone to tell others about their lives because “it is the most beautiful and intimate form of communication”.

“The lives of saints are also a valuable aid in recognizing the style of God in our lives and in becoming familiar with the way in which he acts. Some manifestations of saints invite us, show us new meanings and new Timing. That’s what happened with St. Ignatius Loyola, for example.”

The Jesuit patriarch wrote that he found “some thoughts to grieve him, others to delight him”. Slowly, he began to “recognize the different factors that disturbed him.” We can learn to do the same, the Pope said.

“For example, we ask ourselves at the end of each day: What happened to my heart today? Some people think that this examination of conscience is an account of the sins committed. It is true that we have committed many sins, but this examination is not, No. It’s about what’s going on inside of me. Am I happy? What makes me happy? Am I sad? What makes me sad? That way we can learn to discern what’s going on inside of us.”

