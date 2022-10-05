In the catechism of the public reception, Pope Francis elaborated on another element of spiritual discernment, namely knowing oneself. “Spiritual life also has its own code: these words touch the heart because they touch our most sensitive places,” the Pope said.

(Vatican News Network) Pope Francis hosted a public reception on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square on the morning of October 5, attended by thousands of pilgrims. In his catechism, the Pope continues to reflect on the theme of “discrimination”, inviting people to dig deep into their own souls in order to “know themselves”, that is, to recognize what makes us happy and what makes us miserable and makes us yield.

“A good discernment also requires us to know ourselves,” the Pope said. “In fact, discerning the human factors that implicate us: memory, intellect, will and emotion”. “We often don’t know the difference because we don’t know ourselves enough, and as a result, we don’t know what we really want.”

It is from this “conversation of the life of faith with the inadequate dimensions of our humanity, cognition and emotion” that “spiritual doubts and vocation crisis” arise. “We don’t know what we want, we don’t know enough about ourselves.” So, the Pope quoted the devotional writer Thomas Green in his book Wheat and Weeds:

“I am convinced that the greatest obstacle to true discernment (and true growth in prayer) is not the invisible and intangible attributes of God, but our lack of knowledge about ourselves, and our unwillingness to even know what we really are. Everyone hides behind a mask, not only in front of others, but also when we look at ourselves in the mirror.”

“We all have the temptation to pretend to be ourselves, even in the face of ourselves,” the Pope said. “Forgetting God’s presence goes hand in hand with our ignorance of ourselves in our lives, ignoring both God and ourselves, ignoring our character traits and our deepest desires”.

“Knowing ourselves is not difficult, but it is laborious: it involves patient work of digging into the heart, requiring us to be able to stop and ‘turn off autopilot’ in order to be aware of the way we do things, the emotions in us, and Recurring thoughts that affect us often without us even realizing it.”

Knowing ourselves also requires us to be able to distinguish between “excited emotions and spiritual choices.” This, the Pope explained, is the awareness that “what I feel is not what I believe; what I feel is not what I want”. This is to “recognize the sometimes distorted ways in which we see ourselves and reality”.

“It is a grace to perceive this,” the Pope said. Indeed, “we often misjudge reality based on past experiences that have a huge impact on us and limit our freedom to fight for what is truly valuable in life”.

Next, the Pope used the informational word “password” to explain the truth of knowing oneself. “Spiritual life also has its own code: these words touch the heart because they touch our most sensitive places,” he said.

“The seducer, the devil, knows these key words very well, and it’s important that we know them too, lest we be in situations that we don’t want to be in. Temptation doesn’t necessarily imply bad things, but is often clueless, overly important. Presented. In this way, it hypnotizes us with the allure that these things provoke in us. These things are beautiful, but illusory, unable to keep their promises, leaving us with an emptiness and sadness in the end Feeling. This sense of emptiness and sadness is a signal that we are ‘on’ an incorrect path and that we are lost.”

These things “may be degrees, careers, relationships, all of which are laudable in their own right, but if we are not free in the face of these things, we have unrealistic expectations, such as affirming our worth.” For example, the Pope said, “When you think about a study you are doing, do you only think about improving yourself, for your own benefit, or for the service of society? It can be seen from this that the intention of each of us is what”.

“It is important to know ourselves, to know the code of our hearts, to know what we are most sensitive to, to protect ourselves from those who try to persuade us with words, but also to know what is to us,” the Pope said. What really matters is identifying what’s trendy at the moment or a catchy superficial slogan.

The Pope concluded that the best help for knowing oneself is “examination of conscience”. To develop this good habit, “Sit down and re-examine our day and learn to notice in our evaluations and choices what we value most, what and why we are looking for, and what we ultimately find what”.

“Above all, learn to recognize what satisfies the heart. Because only the Lord can say how much we are worth…No obstacle or setback can stop his tender embrace.”

