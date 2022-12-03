At the 2022 Ratzinger Prize presentation ceremony, Pope Francis emphasized the significance of the contributions of the current laureates, Fr. Fedo and Prof. Weiler, and praised the prize as a guide to research and life.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis addressed the 2022 Ratzinger Prize ceremony on December 1, greeting everyone present and paying special tribute to the laureates. This year’s winners are Christian theologian Father Michel Fédou and Jewish professor Joseph Halevi Horowitz Weiler.

In his speech, Pope Bergoglio first emphasized the “spiritual presence and companionship in prayer” of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose writings and ideas “continue to bear fruit and continue to function” .

Referring to the recently celebrated 60th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council, Pope Francis pointed out the role of Joseph Ratzinger in the Second Vatican Council: at that time Father Ratzinger first participated as an expert and contributed to several documents. Contributed to the birth, and then “served at the side of Saint Pope John Paul II, and then, as pastor of the universal church, led the church community to implement” the spirit of Vatican II. A few days ago, the Pope Emeritus was still willing to explain the key role of Vatican II through letters, and put forward necessary pointers on the core issues of the nature of the Church and its mission in the contemporary era.

“These contributions provide a solid theological basis for the Church’s journey: he teaches us to see a ‘living’ Church, living in communion, and ‘walking together’ under the leadership of the Holy Spirit, always evangelizing and serving the world. mission is open.”

Pope Ratzinger’s teaching and thinking “do not point to the past, but bear fruit for the future”, which helps to implement the spirit of Vatican II and promotes the dialogue between the Church and the world today in the areas of the most heated discussions, such as: the whole Ecology, human rights, and the encounter of different cultures.

Then, the Pope set his sights on this year’s awardees, Father Fedo and Professor Weiler, and praised them for their academic and teaching achievements.

Speaking of Fr. Fedo, a fellow Jesuit, the Pope hailed him as “the master of the theology of the Christian faith”. Father Fedu dedicated his life to research and teaching, especially on the works of the Eastern and Western Fathers and the development of Christianity over the centuries. Fr. Fedu is not only concerned with the past, but also with current issues in the fields of ecumenism and interreligious relations.

Furthermore, Fr. Fedou is also an “excellent inheritor of the great tradition of French theology”, playing the role of inheriting the past and ushering in the future. “Without this French theological contribution, the reflections at the Second Vatican Council could not have been of such richness, depth and breadth, and we must hope that this will continue to bear fruit and lead to its long-term practice,” said the Pope. .”

Another winner, Professor Weiler, is the first Jew to receive the Ratzinger Prize. Pope Francis expressed his joy at this, and pointed out that Benedict XVI once stated that “his personal theological works have had a purpose from the beginning, that is, to share and promote the development of Christians and Jews since Vatican II. All steps of reconciliation”.

In addition, Professor Weiler resonates with Benedict XVI on other issues, including: the relationship between belief and legal reasoning in the contemporary world; the crisis of legal positivism and the conflict caused by the unlimited expansion of subjective rights; A proper understanding of the exercise of religious freedom in a culture that tends to confine religion to the private sphere.

“These awards, in addition to being well-deserved recognition for their recipients, shed light on meaningful missions, research, and lives. All of this inspires our admiration and must be advocated for the attention of all.”

Finally, Pope Francis once again congratulated the winners and hoped that they will continue to work hard. The Pope also begged God to bless them and their relatives, as well as members and supporters of the Ratzinger Foundation.

