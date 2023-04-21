Pope’s Swiss Guard: 23 recruits to take oath on May 6 – Vatican News

On May 6, 1527, 147 Swiss guards died heroically to protect Pope Clement VII. On this day this year, 23 recruits will take an oath to protect and defend the Pope.

(Vatican News Network)Twenty-three recruits to the Pope’s Swiss Guard will take an oath on May 6 to protect and defend the Pope, even at the cost of their own lives. On this day in 1527, 147 Swiss guards died heroically in order to protect Pope Clement VII in the Castel d’Angelo during the Sack of Rome. Recruits take the oath on May 6, a day to commemorate the Shoah of Rome and the sacrifice and dedication of their predecessors.

The swearing-in ceremony for recruits will be held at 5:00 pm on the 6th in the St. Damaso Courtyard of the Vatican Pontifical Building. At that time, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, Undersecretary of the Holy See, will attend the ceremony on behalf of the Pope. Those who are interested can also watch it through the official website of the Pope’s Swiss Guard. On May 5 at 5 pm, Vespers will be held in the chapel of the Teutonic Necropolis, followed by the laying of wreaths to the guardsmen who fell on May 6, 1527. The ceremony for the awarding of the medal by the Archbishop of Pena will be held in the square outside the cemetery.

The first event on May 6 will be a Mass at 7:30 am in St. Peter’s Basilica, presided over by Card Kurt Koch, Prefect of the Prefect of the Holy See for the Promotion of Christian Unity. The swearing-in ceremony that afternoon, in case of bad weather, will be held in the Paul VI Hall. At that time, among the participants, there will also be a delegation from the Swiss Confederation.

