(Vatican News Network)The award ceremony for the 2023 Zayed Human Fraternity Prize was held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 4. On this occasion, the Pope delivered a video message to those present at the ceremony.

In the video, the Pope first greeted Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayyeb with cordiality and thanked the founder of the award, Mohammed bin Zayed, and all who in various ways Dedicated to those who support the brotherhood. We are called to work to promote a culture of peace, dialogue and solidarity, the Pope said, and we all aspire to “live together as brothers”.

“It is true,” said the Pope, “that religion does not impose a political force for peace, but it transforms people from within, invites them to turn away from evil, and guides them to embrace a peaceful attitude. Religions are therefore decisive for the coexistence of peoples: their Dialogue weaves a web of peace, rejecting the temptation to tear apart the fabric of citizenship and avoid exploiting interreligious differences for political ends.”

Next, the Pope emphasized the need for different religions to understand each other, to dialogue with each other, and to increase cooperation for the benefit of all. Together, religions can do much to contribute to fraternity. He said: “If we know how to show that we can live out differences in friendship, then we will gradually shed fear and mistrust when facing another person who is different from me. Cultivating diversity and reconciling differences is not an easy task. process, but the only way to ensure a solid and lasting peace, is a task that requires us to strengthen our capacity for dialogue with others.”

In a world where everything is increasingly intertwined, the pope explained, every encounter between religions will be an occasion for confrontation or mutual encouragement, making us “like brothers and sisters together.” go ahead”.

Finally, the Pope encouraged: “Dear brothers and sisters, we know that the road of fraternity is long and difficult. In the face of many conflicts and the shadow of a closed world, we must fight with signs of fraternity! Brotherhood urges us Acceptance of others and respect for who they are inspires us to believe that we can live in harmony and peace. I thank all who will join us in our path of brotherhood and I encourage them to commit themselves to the cause of peace in response to those who are weak, poor, defenseless, and The specific problems and needs of the people who need our help.”

The recipients of the 2023 award are Kenyan Ms. Shamsa Abubakar Fadhil, and the Catholic community of St. Egidio. Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, Prefect of the Congregation for Religious Dialogue, and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Acting Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Holy See, who was a member of the jury, attended the ceremony. A letter from US President Joe Biden to the conference was also read at the award ceremony.

