by palermotoday.it – ​​7 minutes ago

VIDEOS | May 1st, Elly Schlein at the Portella della Ginestra procession: “ rotate-mobile Share …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «VIDEO | Portella della Ginestra, Elly Schlein at the march for the right to work: “Yes to the minimum wage, no to the poverty decree” appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».