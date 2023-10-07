Portinari’s watercolor colors – MONDO MODA

Also known as candy colors, the softly washed tones and the smooth transition of nuances, like a watercolor paintingare taking over the world of coatings.

Portinari was inspired by artistic forms, so that those who live surrounded by them can breathe art in the way they want, and thus, experience the art of living life.

Portinari Joy Collection @ publicity

The Joy MZ collection is a true watercolor painting. Inspired by a classic from the world of fashion, also known as lozenge plaid or Scottish diamonds, Joy MZ is designed by architect Marília Zimmermann. The pieces comprise instantly recognizable designs thanks to their distinctive diamond motif.

The print would have appeared on kilts and blankets worn by the Scots since the 17th century. With the geometric shape of a rhombus, formed by two equilateral triangles, this cheerful collection has the grainy texture of paper used for watercolor painting, which emphasizes the intensity and transparency of the colors, with water playing a leading role. A true watercolor painting, on the surface of the porcelain.

Portinari Love Collection @ publicity

The Love collection brings the delicacy of a feeling. Delicate shape and colors. Love is really to call it love. With the predominance of pink pieces, the collection inspires femininity. The small reliefs of the hexagonal-shaped products cause different movements with the light, emphasizing the technique used with brilliant effects. A stimulus to touch and romanticism.

Portinari Acqua Collection @ Disclosure

The Acqua collection brings fresh, non-obvious colors. This delicate collection was inspired by brushstrokes of acrylic paint on canvas. Its finish, therefore, tends towards matte. Also worth mentioning is the 10x10cm format, a new addition to the Portinari portfolio, and the fresh but less obvious colors: a greenish blue and a mint green, as well as white, for those looking for a neutral tone.

Portinari Matiz Collection @ publicity

Inspired by painting, the Matiz collection is based on colors that pass through the main points of the chromatic spectrum, but here they are softened, a wise bet to bring color in a subtle way to environments. The relief of the pieces, in turn, is formed by sets of small linear bands, referring to the texture and movement of the brushstrokes that spread the paint.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

