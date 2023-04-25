Portofino ban penalty | Fun

If you happen to stay too long in some places in the city of Portofino, you can pay a big fine.

City authorities in picturesque Portofino, a popular tourist destination on the Italian Riviera, they introduced a new rule about prohibition of long-term stay in certain parts of the city, which caused the dissatisfaction of visitors, especially those who want to take selfies everywhere.

These are places from which tourists they have a particularly good view of the famous bay, and some, reports Ansa, interpreted this move as a ban on selfies.

If tourists stay too long in designated areas for taking photos, they could pay a fine of 275 euros.

Introducing “red zones” to avoid chaos

Portofino Mayor Matteo Viacava, who signed the decree, explained yesterday that “red zones” will be introduced between the city center and the beaches, Ansa reported. He explained that this is the only way to avoid “anarchic chaos” which occurs in the height of the season due to the large number of tourists who, in order to take a selfie, stay longer in certain places, they obstruct the traffic and block the narrow street.

The rule came into force already during the Easter weekend and the increased influx of tourists and will be in effect until the end of October every day from morning to 6 pm. News of the new regulation spread quickly. She caused an outcry, especially from the British media, and raised a storm on British social networks.

The mayor is angry at the reactions

Viacava reacted angrily to the reactions from abroad. “Let’s not joke lightly. No one here has banned selfies, so even if the English write like that, there’s no reason to believe them,” the mayor said yesterday. He explained that the decree only prohibits gatherings for security reasons and a longer stay in certain parts.

No selfies

New York and California have banned selfies in zoos by law, Mrwhere there could be dangerous wild animals in the background, such as tigers and bears. Selfies are also not allowed in some parts of the Tower of London – Martin Tower, Chapels Royal and House of Jewels. You shouldn’t do them during the Pamplona race either, otherwise you could face a fine of up to €3,000.

