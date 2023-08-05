PORTS 14.7 million are coming from MIT for priority works – News

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has disbursed a deposit of 14.7 million euros to the 12 Port System Authorities, thus covering half of the total value of the financed projects.

This funding is intended to implement, secure and build crucial infrastructure for the development of important port areas, both for goods and passengers.

Among the priority works that will be financed there are probably projects for the expansion and enhancement of the docks and terminals, improvement of the safety and environmental protection structures, optimization of the logistics and transport systems, as well as the construction of infrastructures intended to welcome more and more tourists and cruise passengers.

