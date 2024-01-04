PORTS 6.2 million euros to the ports of Bari and Brindisi for the development of agri-food logistics – Current affairs

The ports of Brindisi and Bari have received funding of 6 million and 200 thousand euros for the development of logistics for the agri-food, fishing and aquaculture, forestry, floriculture and nursery sectors. The port authority announced it, while the Ministry of Agriculture in recent days published the decree approving the final ranking for access to the benefits provided.

In particular, in the port of Brindisi the proposal for the refunctionalisation of spaces within a terminal was presented, where specific features and services aimed at improving agri-food logistics will be introduced, and where some functional, formal and energy improvement interventions will take place .

The project envisages, among other things, in both ports, the creation of rest areas equipped with specific services in favor of the agri-food sector, with particular reference to the needs of refrigerated transport vehicles, and the installation of wind generators for electricity production. Finally, in the port of Bari, in an area currently intended for parking for articulated vehicles, 15 stalls will initially be equipped.

