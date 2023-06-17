portugal bih statement of Faruk Hadžibegić | Sport

Strategist BH team announced after the duel in Lisbon.

Izvor: EPA/Manuel De Almeida

The BiH national team failed to surprise Portugal in Lisbon.

“Dragons” are experienced a convincing defeat (3:0) on the visit of the first favorite of the qualification group for EURO 2024, and in the conversation with BHT1 after the match, the selector Faruk Hadžibegić, first of all, congratulated the rival on what he says was a well-deserved victory.

“They are a very high-quality team that punished our mistakes with individual qualities and experience. We had a chance to score, Dzeko in the first half, Hamulić in the second. Maybe in the end the result 2:1 would be the most objective. Our young team has a lot of talent and we need games like this. Defeats are hard, they are hard to live with, especially for us coaches. However, it is not possible to change from this skin to another, we have a fight already from Tuesday until the end of the qualifications“, said the BiH team strategist, pointing out the obvious physical decline of his team.

“The team gave me the impression that they want to and can, but I think that in the second half we totally failed on that front, so it was difficult to react.”

In this match, in the jersey of BiH. three players made their team debuts – Adrian Leon Barišić, who was the starter, Said Hamulić and Dal Varešanović.

“I finished five innings due to five injuries, everyone asked to come out, so I used them to at least make official those of our young players like Hamulić and Barišić who need to be confirmed as our national team players. I regret that I didn’t have the opportunity to change from for some other reason, not because of injuries and fatigue, but that is our reality and we will fix it for sureHadžibegić pointed out.

Bh. Slovakia’s victory over Iceland (1:2) did not help the team either, so the Slovaks are in second place after three rounds and have four points more than the “dragons”, with a victory in the first match between them (2:0).

“As soon as you lose the game, nothing goes in your favor. It is up to us to recover as well and as quickly as possible, to react as well as possible on Tuesday, there is enough time until the end of the qualifications“, Hadžibegić concluded the interview for BHT1.

(mondo.ba)