Home » portugal bih statement of Faruk Hadžibegić | Sport
World

portugal bih statement of Faruk Hadžibegić | Sport

by admin
portugal bih statement of Faruk Hadžibegić | Sport

Strategist BH team announced after the duel in Lisbon.

Izvor: EPA/Manuel De Almeida

The BiH national team failed to surprise Portugal in Lisbon.

“Dragons” are experienced a convincing defeat (3:0) on the visit of the first favorite of the qualification group for EURO 2024, and in the conversation with BHT1 after the match, the selector Faruk Hadžibegić, first of all, congratulated the rival on what he says was a well-deserved victory.

They are a very high-quality team that punished our mistakes with individual qualities and experience. We had a chance to score, Dzeko in the first half, Hamulić in the second. Maybe in the end the result 2:1 would be the most objective. Our young team has a lot of talent and we need games like this. Defeats are hard, they are hard to live with, especially for us coaches. However, it is not possible to change from this skin to another, we have a fight already from Tuesday until the end of the qualifications“, said the BiH team strategist, pointing out the obvious physical decline of his team.

The team gave me the impression that they want to and can, but I think that in the second half we totally failed on that front, so it was difficult to react.”

In this match, in the jersey of BiH. three players made their team debuts – Adrian Leon Barišić, who was the starter, Said Hamulić and Dal Varešanović.

“I finished five innings due to five injuries, everyone asked to come out, so I used them to at least make official those of our young players like Hamulić and Barišić who need to be confirmed as our national team players. I regret that I didn’t have the opportunity to change from for some other reason, not because of injuries and fatigue, but that is our reality and we will fix it for sureHadžibegić pointed out.

See also  Home chemistry dangerous to health symptoms | Magazine

Bh. Slovakia’s victory over Iceland (1:2) did not help the team either, so the Slovaks are in second place after three rounds and have four points more than the “dragons”, with a victory in the first match between them (2:0).

As soon as you lose the game, nothing goes in your favor. It is up to us to recover as well and as quickly as possible, to react as well as possible on Tuesday, there is enough time until the end of the qualifications“, Hadžibegić concluded the interview for BHT1.

(mondo.ba)

You may also like

Who is the husband of Anđela Jovanović |...

MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS Unimog U 4023 and U 5023...

RENAULT The Kangoo is the best-come electric vehicle...

Magistrates against the reform. Nordio: “Interference from the...

37 known dead in Ugandan high school attack...

Death of former cycling champion Rebellin, truck driver...

Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dies

what will open in its place

Wimbledon put Djokovic on the poster | Sport

Wimbledon corrected the mistake and put Novak Djokovic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy