A parliamentary debate lasting at least five years and two presidential vetoes later, the legalization of euthanasia in Portugal could finally be approved today in Parliament. Despite the opposition asking for the possibility of submitting the issue to a public referendum, it now seems almost certain that the majority will approve the legislation that will allow medically assisted suicide in certain circumstances.

