Portugal will no longer give residence permits to foreigners who buy luxury homes

Portugal will no longer give residence permits to foreigners who buy luxury homes

In 2022 alone, rents in Lisbon increased by 37 percent. For years, the large Portuguese cities have been at the center of a large movement of real estate speculation, in which wealthy investors, often foreign, buy properties to make second homes, tourist apartments to rent on platforms such as Airbnb and spaces where people who work remotely – the so-called “digital nomads” – they can live for short periods. To encourage these investments, in the last ten years the government of Portugal – as well as those of Ireland, Malta, Cyprus and Italy – had introduced various programs which grant residence permits to foreign people, especially Russians and Chinese: they are the so-called d’oro”, which in the case of Portugal allowed anyone who bought real estate with a minimum value of $500,000 to live in Portugal (and travel freely within the European Union) for five years.

Socialist Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa on Thursday announced that his government will stop offering “golden visas” to those who buy houses and apartments of a certain value, as has been done for years, to “fight speculation in the real estate sector”. Ireland he had announced the interruption of a similar program a few days ago.

Over the years, the Golden Visa program has attracted over €6 billion of investment into Portugal, but it has also contributed greatly to the steep rise in house prices in cities such as Lisbon and Porto, severely limiting the housing options of the people who actually live and work in the area.

The interruption of the “golden visa” program is part of a series of measures announced by Costa’s government to lower rental prices. Some of these measures – such as the interruption of the program – can be applied directly by the government, while others will have to be voted on by parliament, where in any case Costa’s party has an absolute majority of seats.

The Portuguese government would like to introduce a mechanism to limit the increase in rental costs, offer tax incentives to landlords who stop renting their apartments for short periods on Airbnb in favor of longer leases for residents, and stop the issuing of new licenses for tourist accommodation. The government is also considering the possibility of renting vacant houses directly from the owners, to then put them back on the rental market at a lower price, in this case acting as a lessor with controlled prices.

While the measures are seen as a good first step in tackling the housing crisis, housing rights groups say the government should also target another popular policy that attracts wealthy foreigners to Portugal: the ‘digital nomad visa’ , which offers high-income foreigners the opportunity to live and work from Portugal while paying very little tax to the state.

A similar rule also exists in Italy: anyone who moves their tax residence from abroad to Italy, undertaking to remain a tax resident in Italy for at least two years and to work mainly in Italy, can pay taxes (IRPEF) only on the 30 percent of one’s income, further reduced to 10 percent for those who decide to transfer their residence to a southern region.

