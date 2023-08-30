Home » Possible Causes of Plane Crash that Killed Mercenary Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Include “Deliberate Error,” Kremlin Indicates
Possible Causes of Plane Crash that Killed Mercenary Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Include “Deliberate Error,” Kremlin Indicates

Kremlin Suggests “Deliberate Error” as Possible Cause of Plane Crash that Killed Mercenary Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin

MOSCOW — The Kremlin has hinted at the possibility of a “deliberate error” as one of the potential causes behind the plane crash that claimed the life of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. Speaking at a press conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that there are various theories surrounding the incident and that they are considering the idea of a deliberate mistake.

Officials have urged reporters to exercise patience until the investigation by the Russian Investigative Committee is concluded. Additionally, they have stated that there will not be an international inquiry into the crash. The committee had recently opened a criminal case for breach of flight safety, a standard charge employed in Russian air-crash investigations when no immediate grounds to suspect foul play exist.

The private plane carrying Prigozhin, the founder and leader of the Wagner Group private military group, along with his top lieutenants, crashed midway between Moscow and St. Petersburg last Wednesday, resulting in the loss of all ten individuals on board.

This tragic incident follows Prigozhin’s short-lived rebellion against Russian military leadership two months ago, marking the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s authority during his 23-year rule. The Kremlin has vehemently denied any involvement in the crash.

The funeral of Yevgeny Prigozhin took place in a private ceremony in his hometown of St. Petersburg. The secretive nature of the funeral was only revealed on Tuesday night when spokesmen for the deceased mercenary leader disclosed the location of his burial site.

As the investigation continues, authorities are exploring all possible angles to determine the cause of the plane crash that claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

