We are expecting an increase in the price of meat, and a shortage of these products is not excluded in the coming period.

Source: Youtube Printscreen/ KALE DZEDAJ IMAM SILU

This is what producers and processors say, who point out that such an epilogue should be blamed on the fact that meat production (that is, livestock breeding) has become more expensive, that more and more farmers are giving up production due to the unprofitability of work, and that the authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina have not yet found to adequately help growers, they write Independent.

When it comes to increasing the price of meat, Mišo Maljčić, president of the Association of Pig Growers of the RSbelieves that this should not be surprising at all and that it will be seen even more during the upcoming holidays.

“The price continues to rise. We expect that for Easter or St. George’s Day, a kilogram of pork will be 10 KM. You already have eight KM and it cannot be enough. From imports, it is somewhere around 13 KM per kilogram. But following the entire situation, these prices are more are not unrealistic, if we look at other products, such as peppers, vegetables”says Maljčić.

He adds that they are the previous three years were terribly unprofitable for growers and that huge production losses were recorded, which led to an even bigger problem.

“Farmers gave up production. Everyone who found an alternative occupation left this production. Sometime from December 2022, this production became very expensive, because, for example, for 100 fattening animals, you need about 50,000 KM. And from 100 you can’t live on a fattening farm. I need to take out a loan to increase production.” says Maljčić.

All this, he claims, is the result long-term carelessness of the authorities for producers.

“It was not a problem for our large importers to send a refrigerator 3,000 kilometers from home to get meat, but to buy local. We simply did not take into account the production of local food. Everything was easy and cheaper for us on a plate from imports. All and now you give incentives , there will be no production for at least a year. Simply, in the past period we had people who did not follow our proposals,” says Maljčič and adds that the biggest “charge” they received is the fact that there are almost no young people interested in working on farms anymore.

“I speak critically for myself first and then later, it’s easier to buy something for money, than to hunch over and provide it for yourself. And they want to squat in gyms. No one will go to farms, not even for a salary of 1,500 KM.”emphasized Maljčić.

Problems also follow for processors. Nemanja Vasić, owner of the Meat Industry “Trivas” from Prnjavor, says that the price of both raw and processed meat will certainly rise.

“In addition to the fact that it has become more expensive, apparently, there will also be a shortage of meat. Practically, as far as sales are concerned, the problem is that we produce the product and, when we sell it, we cannot buy new the same raw material from which we made the product, because in the meantime it becomes more expensive.”states Vasić.

However, he believes that at this moment, without imports, the domestic market would not be able to cover the needs of the population.

“That story of the primary producers that we have it here, that imports should be stopped, has now been shown to be a lie. Because if imports were stopped, we would not have products together with domestic products for more than ten days. We pure processors will have the most problems, who practically live off the fact that we buy fresh meat, process it into ready-made products, be it dried meat, canned or semi-permanent, and sell it. So, there could be a shortage.”says Vasić.

He adds that bad news is coming from the EU, which is the intention to reduce meat production.

“If the reduction is drastic, some of the producers will close their plants”.

Consumer associations do not look favorably on the new price increases. They say that it is devastating that domestic production is shutting down, and that it further leads to even greater uncertainty for the population.

“Certainly, other price increases also affected the increase in the price of meat. It is certainly true that raising livestock requires higher costs. I would only say that we can be afraid of what will happen when the price of oil reaches its peak again. We are already witnessing silent price increases and of course this not good news. Well, the consumer basket for January was 2,400 KM, and almost half of that went to food.”said Dušan Srdić, president of the Consumer Protection Association “Reakcija” from Banja Luka.

