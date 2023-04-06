Press office

In Trentino a runner was found dead in a wood in Val di Sole: perhaps he was killed by a wild animal. On Wednesday afternoon, the man had not returned home and investigations are underway in Caldes where the man’s body was found during the night. The carabinieri, forensics and investigative authorities are carrying out the surveys, an operation which is also involving the foresters of the Province. Among the hypotheses under consideration is precisely the one linked to the aggression by a wild animal.