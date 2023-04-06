Home World possibly killed by a wild animal
World

possibly killed by a wild animal

by admin
possibly killed by a wild animal

In Trentino a runner was found dead in a wood in Val di Sole: perhaps he was killed by a wild animal. On Wednesday afternoon, the man had not returned home and investigations are underway in Caldes where the man’s body was found during the night. The carabinieri, forensics and investigative authorities are carrying out the surveys, an operation which is also involving the foresters of the Province. Among the hypotheses under consideration is precisely the one linked to the aggression by a wild animal.

See also  Attack on the police in Gradiška | Info

You may also like

DAIMLER / Baden- Württemberg: employees to support forest...

THE WORLD OF TRANSPORT / LetExpo special in...

WindTre, increases coming from May for some customers

The European Union does not know what to...

For the second consecutive night, clashes between Israeli...

The world powers look to the Roman Empire,...

ZTE Releases White Paper on “Video-Oriented Autonomous Network”

Open Fiber approves the 2022 Budget and beyond

Juve-Inter, Cuadrado risks three rounds of disqualification

Folk Legend Shirley Collins Announces “Archangel Hills”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy