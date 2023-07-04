Post-MINUSMA in Mali: a country at a crossroads ~ Plume Soninke

Illustration par ZMO.AI

As the imminent departure of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) looms on the horizon, Mali finds itself at a turning point in its history.

After years of presence of MINUSMA, responsible for restoring peace and stability in the country, all eyes are now on the uncertain future of this West African nation. In this analysis, we will explore the challenges and opportunities that await Mali as it prepares to cast off the shadow of MINUSMA.

The security situation

The first concern that arises for Mali is the security situation, which is still fragile despite the efforts of MINUSMA. Terrorist groups and armed militias, such as the Islam and Muslim Support Group (GSIM) and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS), continue to sow chaos in certain regions of the country. As proof, from January 2023 to the present day the country has recorded more than thirty jihadist attacks, most often the center of the country being the target, 30 to 35% of the attacks take place in this area. The towns and villages most affected are: Sévaré, Kani-BozonDouantza, Dioro, Timissa, Diougani, Boulkessi, Sokolo, Mondoro, Sienso… In addition to these multiple attacks, there are also a good number of blunders and abuses against the civilian population by the self-defense militias and the Russian mercenary group Wagner present in the country since July 2022.

The departure of MINUSMA could create a security vacuum that these groups will seek to exploit, thus threatening the progress made in the fight against insecurity.

Political challenges

In addition to security, Mali also faces complex political challenges. The political crisis that has shaken the country in recent years, marked by military coups and tensions between different political actors, remains a major concern. The establishment of a stable and inclusive government, capable of responding to the aspirations of the entire Malian population, will be essential to consolidate the progress made so far.

Reconstruction and economic development

The departure of MINUSMA also offers an opportunity to focus efforts on the reconstruction and economic development of Mali. Years of conflict have left deep scars on the country’s social fabric and infrastructure. It is crucial to mobilize the necessary resources to rebuild the devastated areas, stimulate the economy and create employment opportunities for Malian youth. This would reduce social frustrations that can fuel instability.

The regional and international role

In this new phase of its history, Mali will also have to rely on the support of the international community and its regional partners. Neighboring countries, such as Niger, Burkina Faso and Senegal, will have a crucial role to play in promoting regional stability. In addition, the continued engagement of international organizations, donors and development partners will be essential to support Mali’s reconstruction and development efforts.

This controversial departure of the UN mission present in Mali for about a decade, promises to be a decisive turning point of audacity and courage for the government of the transition. Because the security, political, economic and social challenges that await it are immense. However, this moment of transition also offers a unique opportunity to shape the country’s future, strengthen governance, promote national reconciliation and rebuild a more peaceful and prosperous society. Mali will need to show leadership and determination to seize this opportunity and chart its own path to lasting stability and prosperity.