Post-punk band Squid returns to the present day with "Swing (In A Dream)"

English post-punk band from Brighton, Squidannounces his second album called “The Monolith”which will come out June 9 through Warp Recordsas well as presenting his first single and video, “Swing (In A Dream)”.

“The Monolith”their second album, is produced by long-time collaborator, And Careyand mixed by John McEntire (of Tortoise) and is a musical evocation of the environment, domesticity and self-made folklore. Furthermore, the return of Squid It is accompanied by a series of dates that will give fans the opportunity to see them live at their best.

“Swing (In A Dream)”, is a preview of the new era in which Squid is coming in singer and drummer Ollie Judge explains: “We were inspired by a dream I had about a painting called ‘The Swing’ by Jean-Honoré Fragonard. In my dream I was in the painting, but it was flooded and everything was floating away.” It also comes along with a video directed by Yoonah Park. “I was interested in exploring visual ideas from Where’s Wally, Richard Scarry and Brueghel as a means of expressing anxieties about the climate crisis,” explains the clip’s director.

At the moment Squid have announced dates in Europe and participation in various festivals, but the closest to our country will be Paredes de Coura (August 16, Portugal).

