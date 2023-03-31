The financial results for 2022 were also disclosed for PosteMobile, which include the fourth quarter of the year. We discover thanks to the shared data that the PostePay managed brand continues to maintain an excellent user base, which remains stable at 4.8 million. The communication follows the meeting of the Board of Directors which took place in the last few hours, where various points emerged within the Report drawn up on an annual basis, which was also followed by an update on the strategy for the current year.
Let’s find out that Payments and Mobile revenues rose to 368 million euros in the fourth quarter (+40.2% YoY), while those for the year as a whole were $1.1 billion (+30% YoY).
PosteMobile has remained fairly stable in the number of users, which remained as at 31 December 2022 quite stable, specifically at 4.815 million. In fact, a small drop was recorded compared to the 4.888 million registered in the previous quarter, however the increase on an annual basis is slightly more conspicuous (+1.9%).
Finally, there was talk of the financial objectives outlined for this 2023, which are rather conservative given the uncertain period we are experiencing. As for the combination of the Payments and Mobile segments, the company is expecting revenues up to 1.7 billion euros (1.32 billion in 2022). If, on the other hand, we only take the part relating to telecommunications, revenues of 0.3 billion euros are expected, compared to the 0.32 billion euros recorded in 2022.
We close with the comment released by Matteo Del Fante, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Poste Italiane, which we reproduce in full in quotation marks.
Poste Italiane reported solid results with 2022 operating profit at record levels, more than doubling compared to 2017. All sectors contributed to the underlying operating profitability growth trend, once again confirming solid foundations for future growth. Our transformation programme, founded on “Deliver22”, our first Strategic Plan, has now been fully implemented with all key targets achieved. We are transforming ourselves from a traditional logistics operator into an omnichannel distribution platform, leveraging our strategic investments in technology and data-driven capabilities. Our people have made and continue to make a significant difference. We have hired 26,000 FTEs, invested in training, updating and retraining, with an added value per FTE growing by 25% since 2017. In the last 5 years we have faced various challenges, such as those represented by the Covid-19 pandemic and by a macroeconomic context turbulent. These factors have had a significant impact on both the economy and our customers. In response, Poste Italiane’s anti-fragile approach has made it possible to effectively deliver on all commitments to stakeholders.
It is with this spirit that we have carried out an in-depth assessment to make 2022 a clearly visible point of reference from which to start for the new strategic plan that we will present during the year. We are aware of our role as a strategic pillar for Italy, as an integral part of the country for over 160 years, and with this spirit we have launched the Polis project to support the country and local communities. The Polis project will provide a new way to access a range of Public Administration services, while generating cross-selling opportunities and supporting the transformation of our service model in the future. Looking ahead to 2023, we expect favorable business trends to outweigh the effect of inflation on costs. We believe our goals are achievable under varying market conditions and are supported by the strong commercial progress to date. Based on our outperformance, we are increasing our 2022 dividend and 2023 target, relative to our original targets, by proposing a dividend per share of 65 euro cents on 2022 results, an increase of 10% over our target. last year’s level, and setting a dividend per share target of 71 euro cents on 2023 results, an increase of 9% year-on-year.