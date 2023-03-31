The financial results for 2022 were also disclosed for PosteMobile, which include the fourth quarter of the year. We discover thanks to the shared data that the PostePay managed brand continues to maintain an excellent user base, which remains stable at 4.8 million. The communication follows the meeting of the Board of Directors which took place in the last few hours, where various points emerged within the Report drawn up on an annual basis, which was also followed by an update on the strategy for the current year.

Let’s find out that Payments and Mobile revenues rose to 368 million euros in the fourth quarter (+40.2% YoY), while those for the year as a whole were $1.1 billion (+30% YoY).

PosteMobile has remained fairly stable in the number of users, which remained as at 31 December 2022 quite stable, specifically at 4.815 million. In fact, a small drop was recorded compared to the 4.888 million registered in the previous quarter, however the increase on an annual basis is slightly more conspicuous (+1.9%).

Finally, there was talk of the financial objectives outlined for this 2023, which are rather conservative given the uncertain period we are experiencing. As for the combination of the Payments and Mobile segments, the company is expecting revenues up to 1.7 billion euros (1.32 billion in 2022). If, on the other hand, we only take the part relating to telecommunications, revenues of 0.3 billion euros are expected, compared to the 0.32 billion euros recorded in 2022.