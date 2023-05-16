PosteMobile, another remodulation of 1 euro per month on the way: the affected offers

Post Mobile is preparing to make changes to some mobile network offers: le tariff remodulations will be applied starting from 18 June, the unilateral modification of the contract was communicated to the affected customers by SMS. In March, the virtual operator had already increased the monthly cost of Relax 100, Relax 20 and Relax 20 Special by 1 euro.
According to the first reports, there would be among the offers involved
- Creami WOW 10GB
- Super Power 40
- Creami Giga 5
This is the message sent to the first customers – it is only the figure relating to the tariff that will change in all cases increased by 1 euro per month.
Information message on contract modification: the fee for your PosteMobile plan will increase by 1 euro per month. From the first renewal after 6/18/23 you will pay 5.99 euros per month. You have the right at any time to withdraw from the contract by mail, fax or letter without penalty or to switch to another operator. Info in the Post Office or www.postemobile.it/rimodlazione.
On the page of the PosteMobile site dedicated to the remodulation, the increase in the price of the tariffs is attributed to the profound transformations who is currently living the national and global economic scenario. Because of this “it was necessary to change the economic conditions of some periodic fee offers, the monthly cost of which will be increased by 1 euro per month“. The operator specifies that minutes, SMS and GB included will not undergo any changes.
In case of portability to another operator “the withdrawal will take place […] at the time of portability“.