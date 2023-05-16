Home » PosteMobile, another remodulation of 1 euro per month on the way: the affected offers
World

PosteMobile, another remodulation of 1 euro per month on the way: the affected offers

by admin
PosteMobile, another remodulation of 1 euro per month on the way: the affected offers

Post Mobile is preparing to make changes to some mobile network offers: le tariff remodulations will be applied starting from 18 June, the unilateral modification of the contract was communicated to the affected customers by SMS. In March, the virtual operator had already increased the monthly cost of Relax 100, Relax 20 and Relax 20 Special by 1 euro.

According to the first reports, there would be among the offers involved

  • Creami WOW 10GB
  • Super Power 40
  • Creami Giga 5

This is the message sent to the first customers – it is only the figure relating to the tariff that will change in all cases increased by 1 euro per month.

Information message on contract modification: the fee for your PosteMobile plan will increase by 1 euro per month. From the first renewal after 6/18/23 you will pay 5.99 euros per month. You have the right at any time to withdraw from the contract by mail, fax or letter without penalty or to switch to another operator. Info in the Post Office or www.postemobile.it/rimodlazione.

On the page of the PosteMobile site dedicated to the remodulation, the increase in the price of the tariffs is attributed to the profound transformations who is currently living the national and global economic scenario. Because of this “it was necessary to change the economic conditions of some periodic fee offers, the monthly cost of which will be increased by 1 euro per month“. The operator specifies that minutes, SMS and GB included will not undergo any changes.

POSSIBILITY OF WITHDRAWAL: just fill in the Contract Termination Request form (LINK) attaching a copy of an identity document and sending it to [email protected], by fax to 800242626 or by post to Casella Postale 3000, 37138 Verona.

In case of portability to another operator “the withdrawal will take place […] at the time of portability“.

You may also like

Pokémon cards are missing in Japan

Iliad grows more and more: mobile goods and...

Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison, one...

Paris Court of Appeal upholds former French President...

Exclusive Morata: “Juve, win for Pogba!”

Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to three years in...

Usa, debt ceiling negotiations: Biden cancels trip to...

France, Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison:...

Wiretapping scandal, Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to 3...

“Banderas a half mast”, preview of Medalla’s fourth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy