PosteMobile, another remodulation of 1 euro per month on the way: the affected offers

Post Mobile is preparing to make changes to some mobile network offers: le tariff remodulations will be applied starting from 18 June, the unilateral modification of the contract was communicated to the affected customers by SMS. In March, the virtual operator had already increased the monthly cost of Relax 100, Relax 20 and Relax 20 Special by 1 euro.

According to the first reports, there would be among the offers involved

Creami WOW 10GB

Super Power 40

Creami Giga 5

This is the message sent to the first customers – it is only the figure relating to the tariff that will change in all cases increased by 1 euro per month.