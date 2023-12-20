PosteMobile for Christmas with the Creami EXTRA WOW WEEK 100 promo

PosteMobile Offer: Create EXTRA WOW WEEK 100 with 100GB and Unlimited for €8 per month

PosteMobile has launched a new unmissable offer: the Creami EXTRA WOW WEEK 100.

Can be activated until 21 December 20203, this promotion offers new customers a combination of benefits that will make communications more convenient and rich.

Main features



Free SIM activation: In an increasingly competitive market, the offer begins with an attractive SIM activation at no cost. For those who purchase online, shipping of the SIM is free.

Unlimited Credits for Calls and SMS: The Creami EXTRA WOW WEEK 100 offers unlimited calls and SMS, thus providing freedom of communication without worries about consumption.

Data Traffic Included of 100GB in 4G+: The promotion stands out for the generous 100GB data package per month, ideal for browsing the Internet, watching videos, and using apps without worrying about limits.

Monthly cost of €8.00: A notable advantage is the fixed monthly cost of €8.00, making the offer extremely competitive compared to other plans on the market.

Choice between Online Activation and Post Office: Users can activate this offer online or at post offices. The cost of the SIM varies between the two options.

Online activation: The SIM is free, but requires an initial top-up of €20, which includes the first fee.

Post Office activation: The SIM is free, with an initial top-up of €10, including the first fee.

Why Choose PosteMobile

Fast 4G+ network: The promise of a fast network of up to 300 Mbps gives users a seamless connection experience.

Services Included at No Additional Costs: Among the extras included there are services such as “I’m looking for you” and “Call back now”, as well as call notifications and remaining credit control.

Hotspot navigation included: Users can share their data at no additional cost, turning their smartphone into a hotspot for other devices.

In summary, PosteMobile’s Creami EXTRA WOW WEEK 100 appears to be an attractive choice for those looking for a complete phone plan at an affordable price. The combination of generous data, unlimited calls and texts, combined with a fixed monthly cost, could make this offering an attractive option for many users.

Terms and conditions

The offer is available to all new private customers and VAT holders until 21 December 2023. The SIM can be activated for free both online and at post offices.

