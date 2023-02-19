Home World PosteMobile increases the monthly costs of some offers from 22 March
World

PosteMobile increases the monthly costs of some offers from 22 March

by admin
PosteMobile increases the monthly costs of some offers from 22 March

Post Mobile announces a series of remodulations starting next March 22, 2023 along the lines of what has already happened with TIM (from 13 April), WindTre (from 16 March) and Vodafone (landline, from 22 March). The reason, also in this case, concerns “the national and global economic scenario” that caused “a general increase in costs also concerning the entire telecommunications services chain“.

In order to continue to guarantee the same quality standards of servicePosteMobile has decided to increase by 1 euro the monthly fee of the following offers:

  • Relax 100:
    • first 3 renewals: from 10 to 11 euros/month
    • from the 4th to the 6th renewal: from 9 to 10 euros/month
    • from the 7th renewal onwards: from 8 to 9 euros/month
  • Relax 20:
    • first 3 renewals: from 8 to 9 euros/month
    • from the 4th to the 6th renewal: from 7 to 8 euros/month
    • from the 7th onwards: from 6 to 7 euros/month
  • Relax 20 Special

ARRIVE AN INFORMATIVO SMS

The indications relating to the modification of the contractual conditions can be consulted at the link in SOURCE under the heading “Modification of the conditions of the contract“; affected customers will also receive a informative SMS in which the new economic conditions are reported and the right of withdrawal is confirmed (without constraints or costs). To find out how to withdraw, please read the SOURCE, where you will find the appropriate form and the email address to send it to.

See also  "London's Worst Attractions" recognized by the Internet, actually cost 6 million pounds | Aifaner

You may also like

The Netherlands wants to kick out some Russian...

Ukraine, Macron: “Moscow must be defeated, not crushed....

free calls to Turkey and Syria

Here’s the latest on the actor’s condition

a new gameplay trailer shows us combat, story...

Criticism of “One Day”, new album by the...

North Korea confirms the launch of the intercontinental...

Syria, Israeli air attack on Damascus: at least...

Habermas: Europe between war and peace

Nikola Jokić revealed what he will not do...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy