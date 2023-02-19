Post Mobile announces a series of remodulations starting next March 22, 2023 along the lines of what has already happened with TIM (from 13 April), WindTre (from 16 March) and Vodafone (landline, from 22 March). The reason, also in this case, concerns “the national and global economic scenario” that caused “a general increase in costs also concerning the entire telecommunications services chain“.
In order to continue to guarantee the same quality standards of servicePosteMobile has decided to increase by 1 euro the monthly fee of the following offers:
- Relax 100:
- first 3 renewals: from 10 to 11 euros/month
- from the 4th to the 6th renewal: from 9 to 10 euros/month
- from the 7th renewal onwards: from 8 to 9 euros/month
- Relax 20:
- first 3 renewals: from 8 to 9 euros/month
- from the 4th to the 6th renewal: from 7 to 8 euros/month
- from the 7th onwards: from 6 to 7 euros/month
- Relax 20 Special
ARRIVE AN INFORMATIVO SMS
The indications relating to the modification of the contractual conditions can be consulted at the link in SOURCE under the heading “Modification of the conditions of the contract“; affected customers will also receive a informative SMS in which the new economic conditions are reported and the right of withdrawal is confirmed (without constraints or costs). To find out how to withdraw, please read the SOURCE, where you will find the appropriate form and the email address to send it to.