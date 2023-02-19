Post Mobile announces a series of remodulations starting next March 22, 2023 along the lines of what has already happened with TIM (from 13 April), WindTre (from 16 March) and Vodafone (landline, from 22 March). The reason, also in this case, concerns “the national and global economic scenario” that caused “a general increase in costs also concerning the entire telecommunications services chain“.

In order to continue to guarantee the same quality standards of servicePosteMobile has decided to increase by 1 euro the monthly fee of the following offers: