PosteMobile will use the Vodafone network (at least) until 2028

PosteMobile will continue to use the Vodafone network until 2028. The extension of the current wholesale agreement emerges from Vodafone’s latest half-yearly report, relating to the group’s global activities during the period between March and September 2023. Until 2020 the operator of the Poste Italiane group relied on the WindTre network, then in November the same year the agreement with Vodafone was signed and has now been renewed.

So from June 2021 the new activations are carried out on the Vodafone network, taking advantage of available technologies fino al 4G+ da 300 Mbps in download e 50 Mbps in upload. However, there is no 3G, which like many others the red operator discontinued at the beginning of 2021. The new handshake between PosteMobile and Vodafone dates back to October:

In October we reached an agreement with PostePay (the Poste Italiane group company that manages PosteMobile, ed.) to extend the wholesale network supply agreement until the end of 2028 – we read in the document.

PosteMobile customers will therefore use the Vodafone network to another 5 years at least.

