The postpartum body is out of shape, but many mothers are worried. Before giving birth, the mother’s exercise was reduced. For the health of the baby, she also supplemented a lot of nutrition. Therefore, many mothers want to know how to lose weight quickly after giving birth? Let’s take a look below.

1、eat smaller meals more often. Eating less and more meals means eating at least three meals a day in the morning, noon and evening. You can add meals between meals, or add meals when you are hungry, but each meal is enough to be 80% full, and the amount of extra meals should be appropriate. Don’t eat too much, such as eating only an apple, corn, a cup of yogurt, etc., to avoid the opposite effect;

2、reasonable nutrition. The nutrition of the diet needs to be scientifically and reasonably matched. It is not right to only eat vegetarian food just because you want to lose weight. Mothers should eat meat and vegetarian food together, meat can supplement protein, and vegetarian food can supplement vitamins. The food you eat should be as light as possible, and too greasy food should not be eaten;

3、drink plenty of warm water. My mother usually drinks more warm water, so she should get rid of the idea of ​​”even drinking water makes you fat”. Drinking more water will not gain weight, but also can consume fat, increase the body’s basal metabolic rate, and promote the excretion of toxins in the body, so the mother’s physique and skin condition will also be improved. In addition, drinking more water can improve immunity, which is very good for the body.

