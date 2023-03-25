Crvena zvezda will not play in the ABA league this weekend, as the match against Mornar was postponed at the last minute.

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet will not play the match of the 22nd round of the ABA league against Mornar on Sunday, which was scheduled for 5 pm in the “Topolica” hall. It was explained from the regional competition that reason for cancellation “delicate health situation” in the camp of the red and whites, however, without further specifying what exactly it is about and on whom everything – and for what exact reason – cannot be counted on by coach Duško Ivanović.

It was immediately decided that the new date of the match will be April 20, while it was recently announced that Zvezda will play the backlog game from the beginning of the season against Cedevita Olimpija on April 22.

In announcing the match, the coach of Zvezda did not talk about the injured players. Only Luka Vildoza and Nikola Ivanović had problems against Baskonia, while Nemanja Nedović and Ognjen Dobrić recovered in the meantime.

“Since our previous match in Belgrade, the composition of the Sailors has changed, but coach Pavićević’s system has remained the same. They play fast basketball, a lot of transitions and shots. An unpleasant match, a maximum serious approach is required. We want to win before the double Euroleague round and the matches with Valencia and Asvela”Ivanovic said.

Tickets purchased for Sunday’s match Mornar – Zvezda will also be valid for the April match, it was announced from the Barana camp after they agreed that the match in “Topolica” would not be played after all.

