“It is right to aim for zero CO2 emissions in the shortest possible time, but the freedom must be left to the States to take the path they deem most effective and sustainable. This means not closing the path towards clean technologies other than electricity a priori. It is this is the Italian line that has found wide acceptance in Europe”, recalled Giorgia Meloni.

Italy, Poland and Bulgaria said they were against it and Germany, which had asked for adequate compensation on e-fuels, didn’t trust it: together they would have made up the blocking minority necessary to reject the regulation. The Swedish presidency, faced with a vote that would have made the Commission tremble, has therefore postponed the file. The point was also removed from the agenda of the Education Council scheduled for Tuesday, where formal ratification of the text was awaited.

This stop forces the Commission to make an in-depth reflection. “The objective remains technological neutrality. We are in contact with the Member States on the new concerns that have emerged”, specified the spokeswoman of the EU executive Dana Spinant.

Brussels, to undermine the German wall, will try to work on a compromise, based on how “the Commission will evaluate progress towards achieving the objective, taking into account technological developments and the importance of a sustainable and socially just economic transition towards zero emissions”.

The German government, moreover, is divided on environmental dossiers: the liberals (who express themselves as Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Transport Minister Volker Wissing) are against, the Greens are in favor while the SPD is caught between the two opposites. In Italy, however, the government is united against the regulation. At the news of the postponement of the vote, Lega and Fdi rejoiced. Electricity cannot be the only solution for the future, especially if it continues, as it is today, to be a supply chain for the few”, underlined the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto.

The position of Poland is also firm, which however has added an appendix that goes in the opposite direction to that of Italy: opposition to the so-called Motor Valley derogation, for luxury car manufacturers. The feeling is that the green and digital transition will be the slogans for the next European Championships. On the one hand, the Greens, centre-left, and the M5s, not surprisingly furious at the postponement of the stop to internal combustion engines; on the other, a centre-right formed by Ppe, Ecr and part of ID which, not surprisingly, had voted against in the plenary session last February. From here to the Europeans, however, the path of the “fit for 55” (the EU plan for the green transition and the reduction of emissions) is becoming much more impervious: Italy has already announced a battle on the rules for the euro 7, for packaging and for polluting heavy vehicles.