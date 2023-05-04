“Potential economic catastrophe”: Yellen warns of US default risk from June 1st

The issue has long since become a battleground in view of elections presidential e legislative of next year. Never Democrats do not intend to negotiate with i republicans the raising or suspension of the debt ceiling, on which the default of the country from 1 June if the Congress he won’t approve of it. To raise the alarm to the Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy she is the secretary to the treasury Janet Yellen. A move she prompted Joe Biden to convene an urgent meeting at White House on May 9 with the same McCarthythe leader of the dem minority in the House Hakeem Jeffries and the other two leaders of the Capitolhe asks Chuck Schumer and the Republican Mitch McConnell al Senate.

The alarm raised by the secretary al Tesoro on the risk of default in June, “should be a “wake up call” for the Congressthe White House spokeswoman said, Karine Jean-Pierrestating that “it is time” for the speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and the “Maga Republicans” act to avoid the default. For this, he added, the president Joe Biden invited the leaders of the Congress to discuss the matter next week. Jean Pierre reiterated that the discussions must take place “unconditionally” and that the White House he does not intend to negotiate spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling which, he recalled, was raised “three times” during theTrump administration.

“Our best estimate is that we will no longer be able to cater to all obligations government by early June, and potentially as early as June 1,” he warned Yellen in his missive, indicating for the first time a precise date, after launching the alarm of a potential “economic catastrophe e financial” for summer. To speed up the times even one tax collection lower than expected, as revealed the Congressional Budget Office (Cbo), a bipartisan federal agency that provides budget estimates to parliament.

The warning of the treasury secretary does not automatically mean that from the beginning of June the Usa they will go into default but that to avoid it they will be necessary in the meantime spending cuts to be able to continue paying invoices to debtors, avoiding one insolvency which would send alarming and destabilizing messages to financial markets around the world. And generally the first to be penalized are the services sanitary and you have retireeswith the risk of undermining Biden’s re-nomination.

Since the early 60’s the Usa they have raised the debt ceiling 78 timesmostly without adults debates. But in recent years, this theme has also become an area of ​​interest battaglia. And now i republicans, that they hadn’t scruple to raise it for the tax cut wanted by Donald Trumpvoted in the House last week on a bill that allows for a $1.5 trillion ceiling hike but only in exchange for a reduction of spending $4.5 trillion over ten years that would hit the agenda Biden: dal welfare all‘clean energy, up to the increase in taxes for scrooges and companies. A political-ideological clash not easy to resolve in the middle of the electoral campaign.

Biden for now he remains firm on his position, i.e. not to negotiate and increase the ceiling without any conditions, as la reaffirmed today White House. Il bill He has not chance to pass to Senate, where the dem have the majority. But you have to find one soon agreement. Meanwhile the dem alla Camera they are attempting a procedural blitz with a petition that could force action by raising the cap. But the votes of at least are needed five Republicans.