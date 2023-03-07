Listen to the audio version of the article

Jerome Powell warns that the Federal Reserve, to fight inflation and moderate the strength of the economy, could decide to accelerate again the maneuver of interest rate hikes. And bring the cost of money in the United States to a higher level than hitherto expected.

Fed ready to tighten rates again

The Fed chairman, speaking to the Senate Banking Committee on the occasion of two days of semiannual testimony to Congress on the outlook for the economy and monetary policy, said that “the most recent economic data has been stronger than anticipated, suggesting that the final level of interest rates will be higher than previously assumed. Powell added, “Should the totality of the data indicate that they are tightening faster, we are ready to pick up the pace of hikes,” that is, more aggressive action. The Fed also intends to keep rates high for “some time”.

“Long way to go to bring inflation back to 2%”

The chairman specified that the central bank remains flexible in its strategy. “We will continue to make decisions meeting after meeting. While inflation has moderated in recent months, the process of getting inflation back to the 2% target has a long way to go and is likely to be a bumpy one.

January data in contrast

“We are aware” of the impact of inflation in the country, acknowledged Powell. And “we still have work to do”. The January data, even if influenced by seasonal factors such as a mild climate, in particular showed a “partial reversal” with respect to trends towards moderation, with “inflationary pressures higher than expected and well above the long-term objective” of 2 percent.

Already 8 raises in one year

Over the course of a year, the Federal Reserve raised interbank rates eight consecutive times, to 4.50%-4.75 per cent. At the last summit in early February, it decided to tighten by a quarter of a point, holding back a maneuver that had been characterized by a series of interventions of 75 basis points and by an intervention of 50 basis points in December. To date, its exponents have expected on average to bring rates up to 5%-5.5% this year and to keep them at similar levels also during 2024. The next monetary policy meeting will be on 21 and 22 March.