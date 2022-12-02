Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2022-12-01 12:50:51 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

The international gold price fluctuated and closed up on Wednesday. The international gold price opened at US$1,749.60/oz, with an intraday high of 1,769.96, a minimum of 1,743.70, and finally closed at US$1,768.26/oz. In terms of economic data, the number of ADP employment in the United States recorded 127,000 in November, which was lower than the expected value of 200,000; the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the third quarter of the United States was revised up to 2.9%, which was higher than the expected value of 2.7%.

Powell’s remarks tend to be dovish, international gold prices fluctuate and close up