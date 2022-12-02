Home World Powell’s remarks tend to be dovish, international gold prices fluctuate and close up
Powell’s remarks tend to be dovish, international gold prices fluctuate and close up

China Business News 2022-12-01 12:50:51

The international gold price fluctuated and closed up on Wednesday. The international gold price opened at US$1,749.60/oz, with an intraday high of 1,769.96, a minimum of 1,743.70, and finally closed at US$1,768.26/oz. In terms of economic data, the number of ADP employment in the United States recorded 127,000 in November, which was lower than the expected value of 200,000; the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the third quarter of the United States was revised up to 2.9%, which was higher than the expected value of 2.7%.

