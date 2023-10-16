Power at Stake: Poland’s Ruling Populist Party Loses Majority in Parliamentary Election

Power in Poland Hangs in the Balance as Populist Party Loses Parliamentary Majority

In a surprising turn of events, Poland’s ruling populist party, the Law and Justice party (PiS), has lost its parliamentary majority in Sunday’s election, according to an exit poll. The opposition bloc, led by former Polish prime minister and European Council president Donald Tusk, now has a potential path to power if it forms alliances with smaller parties.

Although PiS is projected to win the most seats in the election, it fell short of a parliamentary majority. Both Tusk and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the president of PiS, attempted to declare victory on Sunday night. However, the truth is that days of negotiations may be necessary to determine the composition of the country’s new government.

Kaczynski expressed his satisfaction with his party’s performance: “The exit results give us the fourth victory in the history of our party in the parliamentary elections and the third in a row. It is a great success for our party and our project for Poland.” On the other hand, Tusk claimed that the Polish people had “won freedom” from the PiS government and declared, “This is the end of the bad times.”

The formation of a smaller coalition called the Third Way might have a significant impact on the future political landscape. The centrist bloc, led by Szymon Hołownia, has criticized both major parties, highlighting that neither represents the best path for Poland. Despite his criticisms, Hołownia has been firm in rejecting any alliance with PiS.

These elections could have far-reaching implications not only for Poland but also for the European Union and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. PiS has faced criticism during its eight-year tenure, with the EU and the Polish opposition accusing it of eroding democratic institutions. The party has exerted control over the judiciary, public media, and cultural bodies, while taking a conservative stance on issues such as abortion and LGBTQ+ rights.

The campaign leading up to the elections witnessed heated exchanges between PiS and Tusk’s opposition coalition. PiS accused Tusk of being subservient to Brussels and Berlin, while Tusk emphasized the need to restore liberty and criticized PiS’s actions.

Notably, the outcome of the elections will also be closely monitored due to its potential impact on Ukraine. Poland has been a key ally in Ukraine’s fight against Russian forces, but tensions arose recently over a dispute involving grain imports. Therefore, the evolution of the situation in Kyiv was of great concern to voters.

The election saw the selection of members for both houses of the Polish Parliament, with a minimum of 231 seats required in the lower house, known as the Sejm, for a party to form a government. As negotiations begin to shape the future administration, the eyes of Poland and the international community remain fixed on the country’s political landscape and its ramifications.

