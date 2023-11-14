Power Outage Crisis at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City: Premature Babies at Risk

Shifa Hospital in Gaza City Faces Humanitarian Crisis

Shifa Hospital, the largest medical institution in the Gaza Strip, is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis as it has completely run out of fuel and suffered a power outage, leading to the suspension of operations. According to a spokesman for the health department in the Gaza Strip, 34 patients, including 7 newborns, have died due to power supply interruptions and shortages of medical supplies.

The power outage has had a devastating impact on the hospital’s ability to care for its patients, particularly the premature babies who rely on incubators for their survival. Without access to stable temperature and humidity control, these babies are now at risk of death at any time, as they are forced to receive in-house care without proper medical equipment.

A surgeon from Shifa Hospital described the dire situation, stating, “Now we are still facing a very complicated situation because we lost power at 1 am yesterday (12th), so the air conditioner and heater did not work. Now we have to wrap the baby as much as possible keep warm. We tried feeding them through a nasogastric tube and they were in such a bad way that it was just going to kill them slowly unless someone intervened to improve their situation.”

The crisis has been compounded by the fact that almost all hospitals in the Gaza Strip, except for one, have stopped services. Shifa Hospital, in particular, has been surrounded by Israeli troops, further obstructing the delivery of critical medical supplies and care to patients in need.

The spokesman for the health department in the Gaza Strip emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting the need for a safe channel to be opened as soon as possible to transfer patients to Egypt and other places for treatment. He warned that the lives of critically ill patients, including those in need of dialysis, are in danger and called for swift intervention to prevent further loss of life.

The unfolding crisis at Shifa Hospital underscores the urgent need for international humanitarian intervention to address the dire medical situation in the Gaza Strip.

[Source: Yuyao News Network]

