Power outage on Hong Kong Island | Hong Kong Electric apologizes for faulty cables causing power outage – Sing Tao Global Network

The power supply system of HK Electric broke down at 0:49 a.m. the day before yesterday, causing power outages in many districts of Hong Kong Island. However, a press conference was held to explain the incident until 10:00 p.m. After maintenance and repair, a backup cable that was not recorded on the drawings was accidentally connected, causing a short circuit, which then triggered the automatic protection mechanism in the power supply system, affecting the power supply system. Cheng Zuying, director of Hong Kong Electric Operations, described the accident as rare, bowed and apologized to the public, and promised to submit a detailed report to the government within 4 weeks. A number of members of the Legislative Council pointed out to “Sing Tao” that the accident was “man-made” and unacceptable. They also criticized HK Electric for being slow in releasing information. They would ask HK Electric to go to the Legislative Council for a detailed explanation and review.

▲Zheng Zuying, Director of Operations of HK Electric (left), and Ye Chongtai, General Manager of Transmission and Distribution Division of HK Electric, bowed and apologized at the press conference.

Zheng Zuying said last night that Hongkong Electric has never had a large-scale power outage in the past 20 years. He deeply regrets this power outage. The 10-year engineer accidentally connected the power supply system to the backup cable during operation, which caused a short circuit and triggered the automatic protection mechanism, which caused problems in the circuit supply. He emphasized that HK Electric will conduct in-depth research with a serious attitude to find out whether the system needs to be improved, and take a series of preventive measures to avoid similar incidents from happening again. Report and improve prevention methods.

Directors: report within 4 weeks

The location involved was the power switch station at Cyberport, Southern District. Yip Chongtai, General Manager of HK Electric’s Power Transmission and Distribution Division, further explained that the backup cable does not have an independent protection device, and the relevant short-circuit fault needs a relatively long time to isolate, thus triggering a chain reaction in the system and affecting the service of some customers in multiple districts on Hong Kong Island. electricity supply. He said that after a preliminary investigation, it was found that the cable involved was turned into a backup cable after the transformation of the grid line in the early years. It has been directly connected to the system for more than 10 years and remained in a state of no power. This back-up cable was recorded, so the on-site construction procedures did not cover the handling of this cable, resulting in the accidental power-on of the back-up cable during the commissioning process after maintenance, causing a short-circuit fault.

He also said that after a preliminary inspection, it was found that there was another backup cable in the same power switch station, and the relevant maintenance work was suspended immediately. On-site marking, and reminding engineering personnel to pay special attention when working in the future. In response to this failure, HK Electric has immediately taken a number of measures, including deploying additional manpower to ensure the stability and reliability of the power supply, and comprehensively reviewing the accuracy of the circuit diagram of the power supply system.

Guo Weiqiang pointed out that HK Electric’s explanation is unacceptable

Guo Weiqiang, a member of the Legislative Council of the Federation of Trade Unions, said that the incident reflected that HK Electric’s drawings were not properly recorded. Regarding HK Electric’s explanation that “there is a backup power supply that was not recorded on the drawings”, he directly pointed out that it was “unacceptable”, and the cause of the accident was HK Electric should take responsibility for the problems caused by the drawings, and should not accept rewards for replying calls, or should consider giving back to the affected residents. Member of the “A4 Alliance” Zhang Xinyu emphasized that this time was a human error, “the cable was not put in by someone (not someone else)”, and pointed out that the problem of the power supply system “one minute is too long”. Distributing information in the event is too slow. He said that he will carefully examine the subsequent detailed report submitted by Hong Kong Electric, and will ask the relevant committee of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong Electric to conduct a review.

