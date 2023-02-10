Home World Power outages in Ukraine threatened by missile attack – Xinhua English.news.cn
Power outages in Ukraine threatened by missile attack

Emergency power cuts in Ukraine due to missile attack threat

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-10 21:01

CCTV News Client News According to Ukrainian media reports, on February 10 local time, Ukrainian DTEK energy company announced that due to the threat of a missile attack, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, and Dnepropetrovsk Oblast have taken preventive emergency measures. Power outage measures.

According to the Ukrainian Interfax news agency, at around 4:00 a.m. local time on the 10th, key infrastructure in the Kharkov region of eastern Ukraine was attacked by Russian S-300 missiles, which subsequently caught fire. At present, the fire has been extinguished, but the attack caused a power outage in parts of Kharkov, and electric workers are currently rushing to repair it.

On the morning of the 10th local time, air defense alerts were issued across Ukraine, and explosions were heard in Kyiv that day. The Kyiv military administration said the air defense system was working. Ukrainian media said that the air defense systems in the Kharkov, Odessa, and Poltava regions are in operation.

The Russian side has not yet responded to this. (Headquarters reporter Wang Jinyan)

