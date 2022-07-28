The CCP held a seminar on “Welcome to the 20th National Congress” for provincial and ministerial officials from July 26 to 27. Xi acknowledged that the risks, challenges and contradictions encountered are more complex than ever. Some experts on China have pointed out that the closer the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is, the more intense the power struggle between Xi Jinping and anti-Xi forces will be. These games are mainly played out on three issues.

The official Xinhua News Agency of the Communist Party of China reported on the evening of July 27 that a seminar on “Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” by leading officials at the provincial and ministerial levels was held in Beijing from the 26th to the 27th.

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, said when presiding over the seminar that the 20th National Congress is very important and will clearly declare the question of “what flag to raise, what road to take” and what goal to move towards.

Xi Jinping acknowledged that the problem of unbalanced and insufficient development is very prominent, and the risks and challenges encountered, and the contradictions and problems that need to be resolved are more complex than ever.

The report said that Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Qishan, vice chairman of the Communist Party of China, attended the opening ceremony.

Xi Jinping asked senior officials at the provincial and ministerial levels of the Communist Party of China to prepare for the “Welcome to Twenty” meeting, and the remaining six members of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China plus Wang Qishan were all present. Xi warned on the spot about possible conflicts and problems.

Dr. Wang Youqun, an expert on China issues, wrote in an article on July 26 that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is getting closer and closer, and the infighting between Xi Jinping and the anti-Xi forces has intensified, and the two sides are mainly engaged in three major issues. First, there is the China-US relationship.

Wang Youqun believes that the general trend of deteriorating Sino-US relations is irreversible. However, Xi’s best choice is to maintain a “fight but not broken” between China and the United States to fight for “three consecutive terms”. The United States is the most powerful country in the world, and the United States is in a leading position in the world in terms of market, technology, capital, talent, and finance. China has more demands on the US than the US has on China. Xi’s complete opposition to the United States will only bring him the greatest external pressure.

However, the anti-Xi forces in the United States and the anti-Xi forces within the CCP are both anti-Xi and not anti-communist. Their common vision is to drive Xi out of power and return to the US and China to make a fortune together before Xi came to power. Good time.

However, the attitude of the anti-Xi forces in China and the United States towards the CCP runs counter to the global anti-communist tide. After they want to oust Xi from power, it is only wishful thinking to relive their old dreams.

Wang Youqun predicts that before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it is impossible for Biden to actively seek conflict with Xi; nor is it possible for Xi to risk the breakdown of Sino-US relations and embark on the road of confrontation with the United States.

Second, the situation in the Taiwan Strait. Recently, the news of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August has been widely hyped at home and abroad.

Wang Youqun said that on the Taiwan Strait issue, Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong, Xi’s number one political enemies, have always feared that the world would not be in chaos. On November 24 last year, the Chinese Communist Party with Jiang and Zeng backgrounds published the article “Jiang Zemin: The Taiwan Issue is My Biggest Concern” on the “Multidimensional Network”. In particular, Jiang was quoted as saying: “If we want to take military action (against Taiwan), it should be sooner rather than later.” This is a straightforward encouragement to Xi Jinping to immediately attack Taiwan by force.

According to Wang Youqun’s analysis, the extreme remarks made by Jiang, Zeng, and their men on the Taiwan issue have the real intention of: urging Xi to launch a war against Taiwan rashly, putting Xi in a situation of confrontation with the entire free world headed by the United States, and then relying on external forces to fight against Taiwan. Remove Xi from power and replace him with his own people to ensure that his vested interests are not damaged.

Wang Youqun judged that on the issue of the Taiwan Strait, the United States and Japan, the United States and South Korea, the United States and Australia, and the United States and the European Union have all reached important consensus, that is, maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait is the common demand of the entire free world led by the United States. Therefore, before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, when Xi’s domestic and foreign affairs are facing many crises, it is expected that Xi will not face a full-scale confrontation with the United States due to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Third, political security.

Wang Youqun said that before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, ensuring political security was the top priority of Xi’s important cronie Wang Xiaohong. However, after Wang Xiaohong was appointed Minister of Public Security on June 24, a series of events showed that the political and security situation remained grim.

1. As Wang Xiaohong’s trustworthy person, Liu Wenxi, who was airborne from the Ministry of Public Security in Hebei Province and served as the director of Hebei Provincial Public Security for only one month and six days, “died suddenly” on July 3. Comments believe that Liu Wenxi may be a “homicide”. If Liu Wenxi was assassinated, it would undoubtedly be a huge threat to Wang Xiaohong.

2. After the Tangshan beating incident that shocked the whole country on June 10, on June 26, Wang Xiaohong deployed to carry out the “Hundred Days Operation” of public security crackdown and rectification in the whole country in summer. But to this day, there is still no convincing result of the Tangshan beating incident. The outside world has no way to judge whether the four beaten girls are dead or alive, and the evil forces in Tangshan are still very rampant.

3. On June 30, a seller calling himself “ChinaDan” claimed on a hacker forum that he wanted to sell a 23 TB database from the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, covering one billion Chinese people’s information, for 10 bitcoins (valued at 10 bitcoins). about $200,000).

Only 6 days after Wang Xiaohong took office as Minister of Public Security, an information leakage incident involving 1 billion Chinese occurred, which is undoubtedly a major public security accident.

4. On January 24, Wang Xiaohong presided over a special meeting of the national public security organs to eliminate the influence of “Sun Lijun’s political gang” and announced the establishment of the “Ministry of Public Security to eliminate the influence of Sun Lijun’s political gang.” This was once considered a top priority for the Ministry of Public Security. However, more than half a year has passed, and the leading group has not seen the report card released. Apart from Sun Lijun, Gong Daoan, Deng Huilin, Wang Like, Liu Xinyun, and Fu Zhenghua who have been arrested before as the “six tigers of politics and law”, so far, the CCP official has not announced any new members of the “Sun Lijun political gang”.

Wang Youqun said that the most direct backstage boss who promoted and reused the “six tigers of politics and law”, Meng Jianzhu, the former Minister of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, is still at large. Jiang Zemin, the former dictator of the CCP who promoted and reused Meng Jianzhu, and Zeng Qinghong, a former member of the CCP Politburo and vice-chairman of the state, have yet to be investigated.

Wang Youqun finally said that the above three major issues, the first and second issues, are not expected to change much before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The key is the third issue.

