Powerful 7.6 earthquake shakes Japan

Japan Issues Tsunami Warnings After Series of Powerful Earthquakes

Tsunami warnings have been issued in Japan following a series of powerful earthquakes in the Sea of Japan on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported earthquakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, with one reaching a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.

Severe tsunami warnings were issued for Ishikawa, with lower-level watches and warnings for the rest of the northwestern coast of Honshu island. Japan’s state broadcaster, NHK TV, warned of powerful waves reaching up to 5 meters (16.5 feet) high and urged residents to seek higher ground or the rooftops of nearby buildings.

The network also indicated that the tsunami waves could continue reaching the coast, with warnings still being issued an hour after the first. The government plans to hold a press conference later in the day, and no immediate damage has been reported.

Tsunami waves about 3 meters (9.8 feet) high were expected to hit Niigata and other prefectures on Japan’s west coast. Smaller tsunami waves have already been confirmed to have reached the coast.

The area also houses a nuclear power plant, and the infrastructure operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., stated that it was checking for problems, with no irregularities initially reported.

Japan is known for being prone to earthquakes, with a powerful earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 causing meltdowns at a nuclear power plant. The country is no stranger to natural disasters, and officials are vigilant in keeping residents safe during these events.

