PQube announces RESISTOR, an RPG with an anime flavor set in the world of car racing

Indie publisher PQube announced today RESISTOR, an interesting RPG set in the world of car racing and featuring anime-like graphics. The game will be heavily story-driven and will feature open-world exploration and car racing with stunts and explosive vehicle-to-vehicle battles as we build our own racing team to take on a tyrannical multinational corporation.
Here are the first official details, the announcement trailer and a set of images.
In the year 2060 world governments have long since destroyed each other and in their place have formed self-sustaining city-states presided over by a number of powerful organizations. Within the walls of these densely populated urban metropolises, citizens enjoy a life of comfort and excess, a far cry from the gritty realities of communities scattered across the endless wastelands of the outside world.
To stay “in competition while staying friendly,” the companies take turns organizing an annual racing tournament for the masses, pitting the best teams and bravest challengers against each other in a series of exhilarating high-speed death rides. The ultimate prize? A one-way ticket to become a full-fledged citizen, and have a better life, within the cities.
For Aster, this year’s event, sponsored by Dekker Industries, represents an opportunity to secure the health insurance vital to the survival of his sick mother. But is life behind the shiny facade of Ethan Dekker’s corporate utopia really as idyllic as it seems?
The fight for the podium quickly becomes a war to destroy the system! Gather your teammates, fire up the plasma engines, and most importantly, RESIST.
- A vivid open world: hit the road and traverse the wastelands in the blazing sun in your vehicle, or disembark and explore dusty outposts and wild settlements.
- Participate in high adrenaline tournaments: compete with teammates in high-stakes races, featuring explosive vehicle-to-vehicle crashes and gravity-defying stunts.
- Experience a boundless story: accept quests from a huge cast of characters to increase your reputation and unlock further story arcs and multiple endings.
- Defeat Challenging Bosses: pit yourself against your greatest rivals in showdowns where there can only be one winner to unlock new driving skills.
- Expand your territory: use your growing reputation to upgrade your base, and develop areas of the map under your control to reach new locations.
- Lead the perfect team: recruit teammates and manage relationships with your fledgling team. Build affinity and unlock bonuses to help you in the races.