“Recognizing human-related stimuli, such as faces and body postures, is more difficult when these are presented upside down” (this is the phenomenon known as inversion effect); “for objects, when turned upside down, the same difficulty of recognition is not present”. And in an experimental research carried out a few years ago it emerged that “the participants recognized the photos of women upside down more easily than the photos of men upside down. In this study, therefore, it emerged that theinversion effect it is not activated for sexualized women, exactly as it happens for objects”. AND perhaps the passage of the book by Maria Giuseppina Pacilli When people become things. Body and gender as the only dimensions of humanity that touched me the most: the woman-object not only as a metaphor or effective expression, but as a demonstrable and quantifiable reality. The essay, moreover, is characterized by a very documented polemical force against women’s sexual objectification and sexual self-objectification. The subtitle convinces me, without shadows: the genre and the body they can not, They do not have to represent our unique dimensions. Then, however, the author tends, how to say?, to deny a public, social value proper to the body and gender. As if they were to be relegated to the sphere of individuals and couples, in their intimacy. The facts strongly suggest that this is not the case.

And after all, such a thesis – a sort of desexualization of social life – would paradoxically risk colluding with the “neutral-masculine-undifferentiated” described by scholars of sexual difference e gender, which I often draw inspiration from. It would therefore risk accepting the objectifying (or self-objectifying) model of sexuality as the only model, excluding other dimensions of sexuality itself (theeros conjugated with the tendernessil wish inextricably linked to freedom).

The body, the bodies, then, can also be hurled against injustice; “used” in provocations aimed at affirming dignity and freedom (the radical story proves it, the Iranian girls demonstrate it, alongside others, scattered here and there around the globe).

High is the interest in the performance Sanremo by Elodie. Self-objectification or provocation? Use, perhaps intelligent, or cynical, of an archaic repertoire or challenge, creativity, art? Postmodern revival of the stereotype or assault on the heart of the stereotype itself? Here, it seems to me that the singer’s is a sort of stunt: the attempt to demolish an old custom from within, to master what often masters us. In other words: we play with fire. A narrow street, no doubt, very narrow. The other ways, however, have not led so far.